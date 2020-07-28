  1. News

NASA is sending a piece of Martian rock back to Mars, here’s why

By

The launch this week of NASA’s Mars 2020 mission should enable the eventual transportation of rock samples from the red planet to Earth, but did you know that when the rocket blasts off from Cape Canaveral in Florida on Thursday, NASA’s Mars rover will be taking with it a small piece of Martian rock for a trip back to its original home?

In what’s set to be the first-ever interplanetary round trip for a meteorite, the small chunk of rock (pictured below) will be used by NASA to help calibrate the function of a particular science instrument on the Perseverance rover, the BBC reports.

NASA

According to London’s Natural History Museum, where the rock, called SAU 008, has been on display since its discovery in an Oman desert in 1999, it began its journey from Mars some 650,000 years ago when it was blasted off the planet by an almighty collision with an asteroid or comet. It’s not clear when it eventually landed on Earth, though the museum suggests it could have been around 1,000 years ago.

The diminutive meteorite comprises pyroxene, olivine, and feldspar minerals, and has been placed inside a housing on Perseverance with nine other types of material. These materials will be intermittently scanned by Perseverance’s Sherloc instrument fro calibration as the rover explores the Martian surface.

Sherloc (short for Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) will use its imagers and laser spectroscopes to examine rocks without destroying their texture.

NASA believes that using the rock to calibrate the instrument will help to validate any interesting discoveries made by Perseverance, and could prove vital during its all-important search for evidence of past life on the faraway planet.

Perseverance will focus on a 25-mile-wide crater called Jezero as it looks for signs of ancient life. Scientists believe the crater once held water that may have hosted microbial activity.

If the rover discovers any rock or soil samples that point to life on Mars, it will gather them together for collection by another vehicle in a later mission. That mission will attempt to bring the samples to Earth so that scientists can examine the haul more closely in an effort to confirm any findings.

NASA’s ambitious Mars 2020 mission will lift off from Florida on Thursday, July 28. Here’s how you can watch.

Editors' Recommendations

How to watch NASA launch its new Perseverance rover to Mars live online

In this artist's concept, a two-stage United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V launch vehicle speeds the Mars 2020 spacecraft toward the Red Planet.

NASA’s Perseverance rover has one final review to pass before launch to Mars

The payload fairing, or nose cone, containing NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover is maneuvered into place atop the Atlas V rocket that will hurl it toward Mars.

China’s Tianwen-1 rover mission blasts off for Mars

chinas tianwen 1 rover mission blasts off for mars china science space

Watch Mars 2020 rover’s final preparations for July 30 liftoff

In a clean room at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California, engineers observed the first driving test for NASA's Mars 2020 rover on Dec. 17, 2019.

Koss sues Apple over wireless headphone patents, wants royalties

apple airpods launch delayed large startframe

Microsoft walks back cross-gen Xbox compatibility for some first-party games

Phil Spencer on stage

Microsoft says Halo Infinite is still a ‘work-in-progress’

Ubisoft’s PR director fired due to allegations of misconduct

Rockstar plans big updates for Red Dead Online, GTA Online

Plastic pollution in our oceans is set to double by 2040

MacOS Big Sur reportedly hints at Apple working to bring FaceID to computers

Apple's Andreas Wendker speaking at WWDC 2020

Elon Musk advocates for universal basic income instead of second stimulus check

elon musk stylized image

Twitch viewership up 60% year-over-year amid pandemic

Twitch Live Streaming Video Gaming

Far-right conspiracy group QAnon is surging with TikTok teens

New ‘cognitive radio’ system could be a game-changer for communication in space