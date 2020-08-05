  1. News

Microsoft confirms Xbox Live isn’t going anywhere anytime soon

By

Microsoft made an important change the other day to its service agreement, replacing mention of Xbox Live with Xbox online service. We reached out to the company regarding this change, and here’s what one of its spokespersons had to say.

“The update to ‘Xbox online service’ in the Microsoft Services Agreement refers to the underlying Xbox service that includes features like cross-saves and friend requests. This language update is intended to distinguish that underlying service, and the paid Xbox Live Gold subscription. There are no changes being made to the experience of the service or Xbox Live Gold.”

With the company bundling online multiplayer with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate , and the recent inability to purchase a 12-month Xbox Live Gold pass, this change added more fuel to the idea that Microsoft was retiring the Xbox Live moniker altogether. However, the company has clarified here that Xbox Live and its Gold subscription will remain a part of the brand for the foreseeable future, and those wishing to partake in it without committing to Xbox Game Pass will continue to be able to do so.

