YouTube TV loses MLB Network and MLB.TV add-on

Phil Nickinson
By

YouTube TV no longer has access to MLB Network — with Spring Training set to begin in less than a month. In a note to subscribers, YouTube TV said that it was unable to reach a deal that would keep Major League Baseball’s network available on the service’s base plan.

“We have been working hard to renew our deal with the MLB Network to continue carrying their content on YouTube TV,” the note stated. “However, we have been unable to reach an agreement, and starting today, January 31, 2023, MLB Network content will no longer be available on YouTube TV.”

YouTube TV on Roku.
Phil Nickinson/Digital Trends

In addition to the live shows on the linear channel, any recorded content also is now unavailable.

Adding insult to injury, the MLB.TV add-on also is no longer available as an option on YouTube TV. That add-on allowed subscribers to watch out-of-market games.

The note from YouTube TV continued: “We apologize for the news and will continue conversations with the MLB to advocate on your behalf, in the hope of restoring their content on YouTube TV.”

This sort of carriage disagreement isn’t uncommon, and YouTube TV is no stranger to it either, despite its position as the biggest live streaming service in the U.S. with more than 5 million subscribers. The loss of MLB content likely will leave some fans searching for a YouTube TV alternative, but it’s doubtful that the service will suffer a massive drop in subscribers.

YouTube TV is available on every major platform, including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google TV, Android TV, on various smart TV, and in a web browser. Its base plan costs $65 a month, with options such as 4K Plus and various sports and entertainment bundles available from there.

