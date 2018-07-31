Airstream’s Basecamp X tiny travel trailer is built for tackling tough terrain

Share

Previous Next 1 of 6

When we took a look at the Airstream Basecamp a few months back, we found a lot to love. The diminutive, yet well-built and well-equipped camping trailer is lightweight, convenient, and surprisingly versatile. Plus, it provides a comfortable place to sleep, eat your meals, and take a hot shower, no matter the season or weather conditions. But now Airstream is offering an upgraded model that brings a few new features that are sure to entice off-roaders in particular, making an already appealing camper even more intriguing.

The new Airstream Basecamp X includes most of the same features as the base model, such as a surprisingly spacious kitchen area complete with foldaway sink, along with the option for either full- or half-bed sleeping accommodations. There is also plenty of storage space to be found under the built-in bench seating, as well as a full wet bath – complete with shower – for those who prefer to remain clean and fresh even while camping. The trailer comes pre-wired for solar panels and even includes built-in USB ports for keeping your gadgets charged while on the go.

But the Basecamp X has a few extra standard features that you won’t find on the original model, including Goodyear Wrangler tires that should make it far better suited for taking off-road. Airstream has also outfitted the X with a 3-inch lift kit to improve ground clearance, while also providing a raised hitch jack footpad. Other upgrades include stainless steel rock guards, a solar window guard, and a black shadow wheel design. All of these additions should prove useful to travelers who want to take their Basecamp trailers off paved roads without worrying about whether or not the tiny camper will survive.

“Our Basecamp X encourages you to go on bigger adventures,” said Bob Wheeler, CEO and president. “You can tackle rough roads and cold-weather driving with confidence. The higher departure angle, along with the aerodynamic design, opens up a new world to explore.”

Despite these substantial upgrades, the Basecamp X remains true to its original design. Airstream wanted this trailer to be light and nimble enough that it could be towed to the campsite by even compact and midsize trucks and SUVs. To that end, the X weighs just 2,635 pounds, putting it among the lightest camp trailers on the market.

Airstream is taking orders for the Basecamp X now. It has a starting price of $39,600. Find out more on the company’s website.