AllTrails’ new Peak tier brings AI smarts to your hikes

Since its launch in 2010, AllTrails has grown to become one of the most popular apps for outdoor enthusiasts globally, with more than 50 million people now using it.

The team behind the AllTrails app has just announced a new premium membership plan called “Peak,” designed to provide members with additional mapping, planning, and on-trail features.

Recommended Videos

As you’d expect from a premium membership tier, Peak features AllTrails’ most advanced features and allows for more customization — both during the planning stage and when out on a trail.

AI-powered custom route creation lets you build a route from scratch, adding the start and finish points, as well as any places of interest that you want to drop by. When you have the bones of the route down, you can fine tune it via smart routing, which offers a list of options such as “make shorter,” “reduce elevation gain,” or “take the scenic route.”

Peak also includes detailed real-time and forecasted trail conditions — including weather and insect activity — along with a community heatmap showing trail popularity. An AI-based Outdoor Lens feature is also incoming, for identifying plants and trees, making outdoor adventures safer and more personalized.

“Our members trust us to keep elevating AllTrails so they can make the most of their time outside,” said Ivan Selin, chief product officer at AllTrails. “In building Peak, we developed the most frequently asked-for features from our community, infused them with fun, and powered them with the most advanced technology in the industry. The result is the only app you need for life outside.”

Peak will roll out for select members in the coming weeks before becoming globally available with the official release of AllTrails’ 2025 Summer Update in June, the San Francisco-based company said on Monday.

AllTrails’ new Peak tier will cost U.S.-based members $80 per year — more than double the cost of the Plus plan, which is $36 per year.

It’s also set up a special webpage where you can learn more about Peak and also register for early access to upgrade.

Peak joins the previously mentioned Plus tier, and also the Base tier. The former lets members explore offline, with access to downloadable trails and parks, and also includes wrong-turn alerts, 3D trail previews, and the ability to share trail activity in real time.

Base, meanwhile, is free, offering access to trail maps, community reviews, and on-trail navigation for more than 450,000 trails globally.