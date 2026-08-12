Asus made an e-bike conversion kit compact enough to slip into a backpack

Turning a regular bike into an e-bike just got easier. The new Asus Oxiis E250G1 can clamp onto your seatpost and press a small motorized roller against your rear tire, that adds electric assist to almost any bike you already own.

How does the Asus Oxiis E250G1 work

The device uses a friction drive system, in which a compact motor unit presses against the rear tire to spin it faster when you need extra power. An anti-slip mechanism keeps that roller gripping the tire consistently, even on bumpy terrain, so power transfer stays smooth instead of slipping out under load.

Asus calls this its Adaptive Boost Technology, which senses inclines and automatically adds power on hills or against headwinds without you having to switch modes manually. Riders can still choose between Eco, Normal, and Sport modes either through a button on the unit or the companion smartphone app, available on both iOS and Android.

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There’s also a wireless cadence sensor on the pedals that removes the need for extra cables, keeping installation simple. However, the Oxiis E250G1 is not compatible with full suspension mountain bikes or carbon fiber seatposts, so it won’t work on every bike out there.

What makes it practical for everyday bike riders?

At roughly 8.15 pounds, the Oxiis is light enough to toss in a backpack once you are done riding. Its removable battery charges fully in about two hours using a 100W USB-C PD charger and delivers up to 31 miles of range in Eco mode.

The device carries an IPX4 water resistance rating and a built-in tail light that uses brake detection to automatically alert riders behind you when you slow down. The Oxiis fits a wide range of wheel sizes, from 16 inches up to 700C, making it compatible with everything from folding bikes to hardtail mountain bikes.

Asus first showcased the e-bike device at the Taipei International Cycle Show earlier this year, then again at Eurobike, with wider availability expected later in 2026, though Asus has not shared pricing yet.