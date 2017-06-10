Thermal insulating technology makes an Atlasware bottle out of this world

Water bottles have a seemingly simple task. For many, as long as its basic function of containing and transporting liquids is met, their water bottle selection is a success. But not all water bottles are the same and by using thermal insulating technology from the space industry, a company named Atlasware Bottles is taking the standards of water bottle development out of this world.

The core of the Atlasware bottle’s success is in the use of Aerogel as its insulator. Aerogels are the world’s lightest solid materials, composed of up to 99.98 percent air by volume. Transparent super-insulating silica aerogels exhibit the lowest thermal conductivity of any known solid. Ultrahigh surface area carbon aerogels power today’s fast-charging supercapacitors and ultra-strong, bendable x-aerogels are the lowest-density structural materials ever developed.

Atlasware takes the water bottle industry head on

“Hydroflask, Yetti, and S’well are all well known in the names in the industry but no other bottle has the construction, insulation, or guarantee that Atlasware carries,” Northwestern America distribution manager for Atlasware, Dan Barney told Digital Trends. “From extreme cold when you need your water NOT to freeze to the hot temperatures in the Middle East and desiring cold, to traveling and wanting a fresh hot meal, Atlasware is a bottle that can meet all of your adventure needs.”

An Atlasware flask is made from top-quality SAE 304 stainless steel and comes standard with a lifetime guarantee. Atlasware is an ISO certified product meaning it voluntarily subjects itself to auditing for its manufacturing standards and quality of materials used in production. This ensures the best outcomes for its products and helps the company stand confidently behind an assurance of quality.

It’s BPA free and incredibly versatile. Since its launch in 2007, Atlasware bottles have endured conditions across the globe. From the jungles of India to the deserts of the Sahara, across the highest mountain ranges of North America, there is no condition it’s yet to endure. This rigorous, comprehensive testing showed the bottle to routinely keep liquids cold for 24 hours and hot for 18.

Field testing the bottle in Arizona

To test the bottle of its capability ourselves, we decided to take an Atlasware bottle with us to the high deserts of Arizona during a three-day backpacking trip. At the start of the trip, we filled our 700 milliliter bottle with crushed ice and water. With daily high temperatures in the 80s and night temps nearing freezing, the diverse temps had little effect on the water inside. Even with regular use and refilling only the water, ice remained in the flask for over 60 hours. We were able to enjoy one of the rarities of wilderness adventuring, ice water while on the trail.

Atlasware strives to make this a bottle you want to have, not just need.

“Atlasware bottles are not just for the extreme adventurer,” Barney added. “Atlasware bottles are so versatile that anyone that desires to retain the temperature or freshness of a food or beverage would benefit from owning one.”

For the second part of our test, we decided to put it through its paces in an urban environment, simulating day-to-day use. We again filled the bottle with crushed ice and carried it with us during our daily routine throughout the Phoenix metro valley in late spring. With average daily temps in the 90s, hydration for any Phoenician is critical to stay healthy. Even after leaving the bottle in our car regularly — where temps reach over 140 degrees — and refilling the water often, ice remained largely intact for over 30 hours.

Creating a necessity

Atlasware strives to make this a bottle you want to have, not just need. It offers the bottle in four different sizes, more than a dozen colors and coatings, and allows users indulge in a variety of options to customize it with company logos or images. It also sells an array of accessories and is currently developing new options and design improvements to the flagship bottle.

“While Atlasware is a premium product, we strive to keep the cost to consumers very reasonable,” Barney said.

A minor drawback

With all the praise, there was one hiccup we had with the Atlasware bottle design. Although the mouth of the bottle is larger than a standard sized bottle, the lack of a wide mouth option was surprising with it being such a common feature among other leading bottle companies. Unsurprisingly, Barney took this nitpick in stride, telling us Atlasware has heard much of the same among customers and plans on addressing it down the line.

“We have also received similar feedback from our customers and this is something we are looking into with future designs,” he noted. “We do not want to compromise our signature thermal insulating technology with our current design, as that is what truly sets us apart from our competition. With most other bottles on the market, their lids are not designed with insulating qualities in mind.”

If you are looking for a flask that blends fashion and function — or desire something more than just a reservoir to carry water in — an Aerogel-backed bottle from Atlasware is for you.