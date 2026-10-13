Aventon’s new $7,999 electric mountain bike is limited to just 99 units

The limited-edition Current LTD comes loaded with premium upgrades, powerful motor assistance, and features designed for serious trail riding.

Aventon is taking things up a notch with its latest electric mountain bike. The new Current LTD is a full-suspension eMTB packed with high-end components, plenty of power, and some impressive technology. There’s one catch, though. Only 99 are being made, and each comes with a $7,999 price tag.

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The Current LTD is built on the same frame and motor platform as Aventon’s existing Current EXP, but nearly everything else has received an upgrade. From premium suspension to wireless shifting and upgraded brakes, Aventon has put together a bike designed for riders who want to take on more challenging trails.

Premium upgrades from top to bottom

Aventon has loaded the Current LTD with some serious upgrades, starting with RockShox Lyrik Ultimate front suspension and a Super Deluxe Ultimate rear shock. Together, they’re designed to help the bike handle rough terrain while keeping riders comfortable and in control.

The bike also features SRAM X0 Transmission wireless shifting, which is designed to deliver smooth, consistent gear changes, even when climbing. SRAM Maven Ultimate hydraulic brakes provide stopping power, while 29-inch Crankbrothers wheels and Maxxis Minion tires round out the setup.

A carbon handlebar and Fizik saddle add a few more premium touches. It’s a collection of components you’d expect to find on a high-end mountain bike, and Aventon has included them all in one package.

Plenty of power for the trails

The Current LTD uses Aventon’s Ultro X mid-drive motor, delivering 110Nm of torque and up to 120Nm in Boost mode. That extra power should come in handy when tackling steep climbs or navigating more demanding terrain.

An integrated 800Wh battery offers up to 105 miles of range, according to Aventon. Actual mileage will depend on riding conditions and how much motor assistance is being used.

Riders can choose between five pedal-assist modes: Auto, Eco, Trail, Turbo, and Boost. Whether you’re looking to conserve battery on a longer ride or get some extra help on a steep climb, there’s an option to match the situation.

Technology that goes beyond pedal assistance

The Current LTD also comes with Aventon’s Control Unit, or ACU, which adds several useful features both on and off the trail. Through the Aventon app, riders can customize how the motor responds, adjusting power and assistance to match their preferences.

There’s also an anti-wheelie feature designed to help keep the front wheel down during steep climbs, along with automatic jump tracking that records airtime and jump height. It’s a fun addition for riders who like keeping track of their time on the trails.

For security, the bike includes built-in GPS tracking and an integrated rear wheel lock. Apple Watch connectivity and support for compatible action cameras add even more functionality.

Only 99 will be available

The Current LTD comes in a limited-edition Magma colorway, with each of the 99 bikes featuring its own individually numbered frame.

Aventon has packed a lot into this limited-edition model. Between the upgraded suspension, wireless shifting, powerful motor, and connected features, it’s an exciting addition to the company’s electric mountain bike lineup.

Preorders open October 18, 2026.

Aventon is best known for making electric bikes more accessible, but the Current LTD takes a different approach. With premium components, powerful motor assistance, and a limited production run, it’s an exciting addition to the company’s growing electric mountain bike lineup.