Brave any thunderstorm with the best rain jackets on the planet

It’s that time of year again. After a carefree summer full of backyard barbecues and poolside jams, cold weather is moving in which means fall has begun to announce its presence. Sandals and board shorts have given way to sweatshirts and hoodies as the skies overhead turn from sunshine to gray clouds. Depending on where you live, this might mean anything from cold and dry to very, very wet. If you’re located in a region with weather closer to the latter, you already know it’s essential to have a raincoat you can rely on.

Fortunately, there is an abundance of worthy options on the market, from high-tech, lightweight shells to modern-looking, waterproof trench coats. Whether you’re running errands around town, heading into the great outdoors, running, biking, hiking or anything in between, we’ve got you covered. Put plainly, if you want to go outside and stay dry, these are the best rain jackets for the job.

Best for hiking: Fjallraven Keb Eco-Shell Jacket Thinking about hiking through the woods to check out the fall’s new colors? Whether you’re traipsing through forests or ascending hillsides, Fjallraven’s Keb Eco-Shell jacket keeps you dry while also offering excellent breathability and comfort. Wind-proof, waterproof, and ultra warm, this lightweight and environmentally friendly shell makes for an awesome trekking jacket if you’re expecting rainstorms on your ventures. Other features include zippered ventilation, a drawcord hem, and two roomy chest pockets that fit phones, wallets, keys, snacks or even a small field guide.

Best lightweight: Outdoor Research Helium II If you’re looking for something lightweight (very, very lightweight), look no further than Outdoor Research’s Helium II. This award-winning rain jacket is a long-time favorite among outdoor enthusiasts and comes in styles for both men and women. Designed originally for rock climbers, it features a carabiner loop, reflective logos, and an elastic drawcord hem. At 6.4 ounces, the Helium is one of the lightest jackets currently available. Furthermore, its compressibility makes it feel even lighter than it is, packing down to the size of an orange that easily fits into a stuff sack inner pocket. It also boasts YKK AquaGuard Zippers, a zip chest pocket, and an adjustable hood. To top it off, it dries extra fast, keeping you supremely protected from the elements.

Best for biking: POC AVIP Rain Jacket POC’s AVIP is the cream of the rain jacket crop for bike commuters. The name of the line is an acronym standing for attention, visibility, interaction, and protection, of which the company believes are critical to cyclist safety. Unsurprisingly, the AVIP jacket features them all — bright orange fabric, a reflective back for visibility, and logos on the sleeve to help you stand out. That’s not all. It’s also 100 percent waterproof with fully taped seams and waterproof zippers which feature a 10,000-millimeter rating. Underarm ventilation lets you cool off and the back hem is extra long to be saddle-specific. Lastly, the jacket’s large cuffs fit with gloves which close via hook-and-loop straps, preventing water from blasting up your arms while riding.

Best for running: Arc’teryx Norvan SL Hoody This is the time of year where fair-weather runners start heading inside to hit the treadmill. However, if you’re the type of athlete who presses on into the fall — preferring wide open spaces to a sweaty gym — then Arc’teryx’s Norvan makes a great running partner. Made specifically for trail-running, it features ShakeDry, a type of Gore-Tex technology that skips the face fabric, making the jacket lighter than other Gore-Tex shells. At 4.4 ounces, it’s even lighter than the Helium (the SL in its name stands for “super light”) and is nearly as compressible. The hood rolls back and snaps when you’re not using it and best of all, the jacket is airy and breathable.

Best men’s lifestyle: Mountain Hardwear ZeroGrand Trench Coat Just because you want to stay dry doesn’t necessarily mean you want to look like you’re heading into the wilderness for two weeks. If what you’re after is a raincoat that keeps you from getting soaked but still looks stylish, this is the one. With Mountain Hardwear’s patented Thermal Q Elite insulation to keep it warm and a fully waterproof Stretch Ozonic shell, it keeps your work clothes from getting wet when you step outside. It’s even lightweight and compressible with elastic cuffs to block the wind — everything you need in an urban raincoat.

Best women’s lifestyle: Toad & Co Overshadow 2.0 Trench Even if it weren’t waterproof, this coat would still be a knockout. Chic and lightweight with a two-way front zipper, Toad & Co’s Overshadow 2.0 Trench also comes outfit with a hood that folds down into the collar with a quick and effortless snap. It’s tailored to be flattering to different figures and offers a drawcord at the waist to choose how loose-fitting (or not) it is. On top of that, it has the technical features needed to stay dr — fully sealed waterproof seams and 2.5-layer breathable laminate featuring a Durable Water Repellent (DWR) finish. Add to that an inside zipper to stash a smartphone or wallet and this is one of the best waterproof trench coats on the market.

Best under $100: Eddie Bauer Cloud Cap Flex Want something that offers all of the tech features of pricier jackets at a more affordable cost? This slick and stylish waterproof shell has recently been updated with stretch zones to offer a full range of movement, reducing that stiff-and-crinkly feeling some raincoats have. Built with Weatheredge technology, it feels light and breathable and if that’s not enough, it’s got pit zips to keep wearers cool if they start working hard. A coating of StormRepel DWR sheds water and the adjustable hood lets anyone go umbrella-free. Perhaps the best part is that it’s capable of being washed over and over again without losing its waterproof qualities. One of our favorite coats, without a doubt.