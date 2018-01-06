Shred wicked lines from dawn to dusk in the best ski boots for women and men

When the lift lines open, who doesn’t want to be the first person out on the slopes, poles in hand, boots locked in, and ready for action? You yearn for that first turn through fresh powder and your mind settles on a one-track path. At the same time, you’re still going to want to be there at the end of the day, carving out the remnants of untouched snow as the temperatures drop and the high-speed quads eek to a halt across the mountain.

Because of this desire to ski from sunup to sundown, the ski boots you sport are going to be a critical limiting factor. Comfort, stability, and warmth are essential components but you’ll also need a combination of solid support for making sharp turns through powder, plush lining for comfort, and a proper fit to help you avert rubs and hotspots. Perhaps your feet even get really cold? For that, maybe you’d consider a heated option. To help make the process of buying new boots a breeze, here are our top picks for the best ski boots on the market.

Technica Mach1 105 MV

$600 The Mach1 design is so innovative it made the women’s list in addition to ranking in our men’s picks. The 100-millimeter last is designed for skiers who have wider feet and its 105 flex stiffness is ideal for lighter or beginner riders. A comfortable, all-mountain boot, each pair features integrated performance technology, while its C.A.S. shell and liner provide for an out-of-the-box fit along with thermo-moldable liners. Thankfully, these boots are an utter breeze to take on and off, something Technica guarantees with its Quick-Instep Max overlap construction. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re crossing into expert terrain, the Tecnica Mach1 105 will take you further than you’ve ever gone before. Buy it now at: Backcountry Amazon

Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 110

$700 The Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD is for women with no boundaries. If you’re looking for a boot you can wear for alpine touring and shredding downhill terrain, this boot is fit for it all. Weighing just under two pounds per boot, the Hawx are light enough for touring while maintaining the performance required for a heart-pumping downhill descent. Atomic manufactured these by blending Backland touring boots with its Hawx Ultra traditional alpine models. Its 54 degrees of cuff rotation provides for efficient uphill travel while a 110 flex delivers satisfying downhill performance. These boots ensure a snug and comfortable fit, boasting a 98 millimeter last and integrating a Memory Fit liner that’s fully customizable. The Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD helps you cross into uncharted territory. Buy it now at: Backcountry Amazon

Nordica Speedmachine 105

$500 For the advanced skier on all-mountain terrain, the Nordica Speedmachine 105 was designed to offer a balance of high-end performance and unparalleled comfort. These boots feature thermoformable cork liners and Primaloft insulation that keeps your feet warm from your first run to last chair. Adjustable cuffs let you customize the tightness around your calfs, ideal for a variety of body types. A 105 flex index gives these boots the stiffness they require for chewing up expert terrain, so don’t be afraid to venture out in any mountain conditions — a weather-resistant shield prevents water seepage into your boots. While not the speediest machine on the market, these reliable boots are sure to impress. Buy it now at: REI Amazon

Lange RX 110

$600 If all-mountain performance is your top priority, the Lange RX 110 delivers all the power and precision you’ve ever dreamed of — without any unnecessary bells and whistles. This aggressive boot boasts a 110 flex, allowing for snappy turns for the most serious skiers. The Dual Core shell construction and 3D liner go hand in hand for a comfortable and snug fit, allowing for pervasive power transmission. The narrow 97 last is similar to a race-type boot without specifically crossing that boundary and a women’s specific cuff provides a natural stance you can’t help but appreciate. Charge down steep groomers or take on backcountry terrain in confidence in the Lange RX 110. Buy it now at: Backcountry Amazon