Shred wicked lines from dawn to dusk in the best ski boots for women and men

When the lift lines open, who doesn’t want to be the first person out on the slopes, poles in hand, boots locked in, and ready for action? You yearn for that first turn through fresh powder and your mind settles on a one-track path. At the same time, you’re still going to want to be there at the end of the day, carving out the remnants of untouched snow as the temperatures drop and the high-speed quads eek to a halt across the mountain.
Because of this desire to ski from sunup to sundown, the ski boots you sport are going to be a critical limiting factor. Comfort, stability, and warmth are essential components but you’ll also need a combination of solid support for making sharp turns through powder, plush lining for comfort, and a proper fit to help you avert rubs and hotspots. Perhaps your feet even get really cold? For that, maybe you’d consider a heated option. To help make the process of buying new boots a breeze, here are our top picks for the best ski boots on the market.
Women’s
Technica Mach1 105 MV
$600
The Mach1 design is so innovative it made the women’s list in addition to ranking in our men’s picks. The 100-millimeter last is designed for skiers who have wider feet and its 105 flex stiffness is ideal for lighter or beginner riders. A comfortable, all-mountain boot, each pair features integrated performance technology, while its C.A.S. shell and liner provide for an out-of-the-box fit along with thermo-moldable liners.
Thankfully, these boots are an utter breeze to take on and off, something Technica guarantees with its Quick-Instep Max overlap construction. Whether you’re just starting out or you’re crossing into expert terrain, the Tecnica Mach1 105 will take you further than you’ve ever gone before.
Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD 110
$700
The Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD is for women with no boundaries. If you’re looking for a boot you can wear for alpine touring and shredding downhill terrain, this boot is fit for it all. Weighing just under two pounds per boot, the Hawx are light enough for touring while maintaining the performance required for a heart-pumping downhill descent. Atomic manufactured these by blending Backland touring boots with its Hawx Ultra traditional alpine models.
Its 54 degrees of cuff rotation provides for efficient uphill travel while a 110 flex delivers satisfying downhill performance. These boots ensure a snug and comfortable fit, boasting a 98 millimeter last and integrating a Memory Fit liner that’s fully customizable. The Atomic Hawx Ultra XTD helps you cross into uncharted territory.
Nordica Speedmachine 105
$500
For the advanced skier on all-mountain terrain, the Nordica Speedmachine 105 was designed to offer a balance of high-end performance and unparalleled comfort. These boots feature thermoformable cork liners and Primaloft insulation that keeps your feet warm from your first run to last chair. Adjustable cuffs let you customize the tightness around your calfs, ideal for a variety of body types.
A 105 flex index gives these boots the stiffness they require for chewing up expert terrain, so don’t be afraid to venture out in any mountain conditions — a weather-resistant shield prevents water seepage into your boots. While not the speediest machine on the market, these reliable boots are sure to impress.
Lange RX 110
$600
If all-mountain performance is your top priority, the Lange RX 110 delivers all the power and precision you’ve ever dreamed of — without any unnecessary bells and whistles. This aggressive boot boasts a 110 flex, allowing for snappy turns for the most serious skiers. The Dual Core shell construction and 3D liner go hand in hand for a comfortable and snug fit, allowing for pervasive power transmission.
The narrow 97 last is similar to a race-type boot without specifically crossing that boundary and a women’s specific cuff provides a natural stance you can’t help but appreciate. Charge down steep groomers or take on backcountry terrain in confidence in the Lange RX 110.
Rossignol Pure Elite 120
$550
Stylish, warm, and comfortable is a hard combination to beat, especially at an affordable price. Rossignol’s streamlined, women’s specific construction all-dayees all day comfort and a stiff flex rating of 120 allows for responsiveness and power — it even boasts a 98 millimeter last that’s snug enough to carve the perfect lines.
Sensor Blade shell technology makes for a lightweight product that provides for plenty of power transfer to your skis. This boot matches performance with comfort, integrating a heat-moldable Women’s OptiSensor T1 liner. As a bonus feature, Rossignol includes merino wool for excellent insulation, moisture management, and the absence of odor — no matter how hard you hit the slopes.
Men’s
Tecnica Mach1 130 LV
$700
If you have a need for speed, the Tecnica Mach1 130 takes you wherever you want to go and as fast as you can handle. These boots offer high performance for expert skiers in a low volume package. The 130 millimeter stiffness is burly and a narrow 98 millimeter last ensures a nice, snug fit. The Mach1 features a thermo-moldable liner and QuickStep Max overlap construction that allows for easy entry and exit of your feet.
A stiff polyester cuff guarantees your feet stay strong through every turn, without the hint of a wobble, even when things get choppy. The C.A.S. shell is anatomically shaped, matching up perfectly with the boot’s liner. This same model is also available in a medium volume style for those who want a touch more room.
Lange RX 120
$600
Whether you’re racing down steep groomers or challenging backcountry moguls, the Lange RX delivers with its stiff construction and combination Lange progressive 120 flex. Lange integrated a 3D imaging system in the development of the last and liner, which resulted in a happy marriage for the ultimate level of comfort.
A 100-millimeter last fits skiers with wider feet and the liners are thermo-formable, meaning an accurate fit is easy to achieve. Heel and toe pads can also be worn with these to extend the product’s longevity. Bottom line is the Lange RX 120 won’t disappoint, no matter how long you’re on the slopes.
Salomon X-Pro 120
$600
If you’re looking for a a performance boot that’s stiff but comfortable all day long, the Salomon X-Pro 120 is exactly what you’re looking for. The high performance 120 flex can be softened up to 10 points, making for a boot that easily matches your mood — whether it’s a leisurely day on the hill or you’re seeking to take on lines of expert terrain.
Suited for medium width feet, the heat moldable shell and liner make for a precise fit. The TwinFrame 2 technology is comprised of PU injected into the upper part of the shell and PA integrated into the chassis, providing for key performance points and adequate rigidity. Carve down groomers or dig into the deep stuff in a pair of boots that holds its own wherever the mountain takes you.
K2 Spyne 120 Heat
$750
Do your toes get cold waiting in lift lines? The K2 Spyne 120 Heat boots are not just built for performance, they’re designed with a USB rechargeable Thermic heater that actively keeps your feet warm. A button on the side of the liner allows you to choose between three different heat settings, allocating up to 19 hours of continuous heat.
These heated boots are built for expert skiers demanding performance on the slopes, featuring 120 flex and a Powerfuse Spyne which maximizes flex efficiency and lateral stiffness. The LuxFit Pro liners were designed with comfort in mind, combining a heat-moldable foam and traditional foam liner. If toasty toes are a priority, you may have found your perfect mountainside companion.
Rossignol Allspeed Elite 130
$700
If precise fit is at the top of your list, check out the Rossignol Allspeed Elite 130. The Custom Optisensor liner allows you to make the tiniest adjustments — those that matter in the biggest ways when you’re out on the mountain. The 130 flex ensures racer stiffness and a narrow 98 last keeps your feet secure.
Even with a relatively narrow fit, the toe box remains comfortable while its newly integrated Sensor Blade technology saves weight and directs power downwards into your skis for optimum performance. When you expect the most out of your boots, the Rossignol Allspeed Elite 130 delivers.
