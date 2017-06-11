Ride the waves or cruise a lazy river on the best stand-up paddleboards

Your phone rings in the dark hours of the morning. “SUP, dude?” the text reads. All caps? Why? Your mind reels. Why is your friend texting you so early, just to ask you what’s up? Before you throw your phone onto your nightstand and plunge back into sleep, be aware that your friend may not be texting you a casual greeting, but an invite to go stand-up paddleboarding, commonly abbreviated SUP.

Like surfing, stand-up paddleboarding involves gliding along bodies of water while standing atop a board. It’s an increasingly popular activity, and despite the similarities to surfing, there are some key differences. As the name would suggest, paddleboarders propel themselves along via a paddle rather than riding waves. It is also a more versatile hobby, allowing you to glide along placid rivers and lakes anywhere in the world.

If you want to embark on a paddleboarding journey of your own and intend to get serious about it, you may want to buy a board of your own, rather than renting. There are a lot of factors to consider before dropping money on one, so check out our guide to the basics of what to look for in a board, as well as recommendations for specific models.

Things to consider

Boards can be expensive, particularly if you buy one new, so consider some important factors as you browse. First, and perhaps most importantly, what do you plan to use the board for? Paddleboarding is the most obvious choice, though there are a number of things one can do with a paddleboard besides that. Some people race, some go fishing on their paddleboards, others even do yoga. The boards come in various shapes and sizes, each tailored to a different activity, so pick one that suits your lifestyle.

Displacement hulls vs. planing hulls

Likewise, take into account the types of water you expect to be boarding on. Will you mostly be sailing on a still lake at your local park, or will you brave the open waters of the ocean? For calmer waters, a board with a displacement hull — which tapers to a fine point at the nose — is probably the right choice; they plow through water, which lets you hit high speeds via your own paddling, although they don’t maneuver easily.

A planing hull, which has a rounder nose and a flatter bottom, rides along the surface of the water. Like a surfboard, a planing paddleboard is best suited to riding waves, where it achieves maximum speed and maneuverability. If you want to surf or do yoga on your paddleboard, the wide, flat shape of a planing hull is ideal.

Size and materials

In addition to the shape of the hull, the size and construction matter. Longer boards are better for hitting high speeds while moving in a straight line, while shorter boards will be easier to maneuver. The same principle applies to width; wider boards will be slower but more stable, while narrower boards provide better speed.

Additionally, you’ll have to decide whether you want an inflatable SUP or one with a solid body. The classic SUP is the solid body, which consists of a foam core wrapped by layers of fiberglass. Being rigid, these boards tend to be more stable but they require more space for storage and transport.

An inflatable board, as you might have guessed, is flaccid by default; users pump air into the board when they want to use it. Inflatable boards tend to flex a bit more than solid boards, although many companies use “drop stitch” weaves, where fibers lock together as the board inflates, making it more rigid. Because you can deflate an inflatable board, they are easier to transport. If you don’t have a suitable vehicle to carry a solid board around, an inflatable one may be the most convenient option for you.

Our board picks