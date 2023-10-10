 Skip to main content
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Walmart just slashed the price of this Blackstone grill

Albert Bassili
By
Blackstone 4 burner 36-inch griddle
Blackstone

Grilling is one of the most fun pastimes, and while summer is almost over, you can still enjoy some outdoor grilling with this Blackstone griddle station. In fact, because we’re at the tail end of summer, this Prime Day October 2023, is a perfect time to pick up some good grill deals. While usually priced at $227, you can pick up the Blackstone griddle station at Walmart for just $197, which is a tidy $30 discount and well worth picking up if you want to do some grilling.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready Griddle Station

With a 524-square-inch griddle, there’s a ton of space for you to cook food for yourself, friends, and family all in one go, and that’s certainly helped along with the 34,000 BTU worth of heating the griddle can manage. It even takes into account the need for prep with a side shelf, meaning you don’t have to keep going back and forth to a prep station, saving you a lot of hassle. It also has great cleanup management with a grease trap behind the grill that you can easily empty out when you’re done with grilling. While all these features don’t quite put the Blackstone griddle on our list of best outdoor grills, it certainly comes pretty close.

The grill itself is made of cold rolled steel, so it’s not only rugged, but it also evenly cooks the food, and the two included burners mean you can have two zones of heat if you need to cook food at different temperatures. Most importantly, though, the Blackstone griddle is very compact when you want to move it around. The legs collapse into the body, the side shelf is removable, and it’s easy to move about with a handle and two industrial-grade wheels to withstand many environments.

All in all, the Blackstone griddle is a great portable grill and a great travel companion, especially if you want to grill for several people. Even better, because it’s the end of summer and there are a lot of great Prime Day deals going on, you can grab it from Walmart for just $197 rather than the usual $227.

Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
