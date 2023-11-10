 Skip to main content
There’s a fantastic Blackstone deal in Walmart’s Black Friday sale

Blackstone 4 burner 36-inch griddle
Blackstone

Amongst the many Black Friday deals going on, there’s a modest but important discount on the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station at Walmart. Right now, you can buy it for $197 saving $30 off the regular price of $227 and working out as one of the better grill deals at the moment. Sure to be a hit, let’s take a quick look at what it has to offer.

Why you should buy the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station

While the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station doesn’t feature on our look at the best outdoor grills, there is a lot to love here still.

It offers 524 square inches of cooking space so there’s plenty of room for cooking. It offers two variable cooking zones so you can cook a variety of food at the same time. 34,000 BTU of power gives you plenty of control with the two cooking zones independently controlled so you can get things just right. It has a single side shelf for extra prep space while there’s also a lower shelf for storing items for later use.

To keep things safe, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station has a handle and wheels for easy portability while there are folding and locking legs as well. When it comes to clean up duty, you have nothing to worry about either with an industry-leading rear grease management system that ensures you can keep things tidy for future use.

Powered by propane or natural gas if you prefer to buy a natural gas conversion kit too, the Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station is truly versatile. Its traditional cart style is easy to take on your travels while getting to grips with it is super simple too. Buy it now and you’re all set for some tasty outdoor meals during the summer in your yard or when going camping.

The Blackstone Adventure Ready 2-Burner 28-inch Griddle Cooking Station usually costs $227 but right now, you can buy it from Walmart for $197. It’s a modest discount but it still works out as nearly 15% off making it a pretty great option for anyone looking to buy a new cooking station at the moment. Check it out now before the deal ends.

