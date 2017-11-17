The CreekKooler is the floating companion you never knew you needed

Keeping a cold beverage close at hand while out on the water isn’t always easy, particularly if your kayak, canoe, or stand-up paddleboard is already loaded down with gear. Worse yet, rolling a canoe with a cooler on board can lead to a disaster of epic proportions, sending said cooler to the bottom of the river while its contents go floating off into oblivion. But a company called CreekKooler has come up with an innovative solution to this problem, creating a floating cooler that won’t sink or roll, and can be pulled behind your boat as you paddle.

The original CreekKooler made its debut at the Summer Outdoor Retailer show this past July. It features double-walled construction and a layer of foam insulation that can reportedly keep ice frozen for up to two days in temperatures reaching 85 degrees Fahrenheit. The cooler, which resembles a mini kayak in both shape and performance, has a 30 quart capacity, allowing it to hold up to 30 12-ounce cans and as much as 20 pounds of ice. It even comes with four built-in drink holders on its deck and a lid to help keep water out and the cold temperatures in. It is available in five different colors and sells for $180.

Today CreekKooler launched an all new model of its floating cooler on Kickstarter. This version is called “the Pup,” and it resembles its larger sibling in terms of performance, but in a smaller, more compact package. The Pup is considerably lighter, weighing in at 8 pound rather than 14, and isn’t quite as long, measuring 27.5 inches end-to-end, as opposed to 39.5 inches for the original. Naturally, these smaller dimensions reduce its carrying capacity some, allowing it to carry 15 12-ounce cans along with 10 pounds of ice.

CreekKooler is looking to raise $200,000 in crowdfunding to get the Pup into production. If it can reach that lofty goal, the new cooler will go into production in the spring of 2018 and begin shipping next June. It is expected to retail for $120, although early bird adopters can pre-order one now at a $20 discount.

To find out more about both CreekKooler models, visit the company’s website.