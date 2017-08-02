Crua Clan is a modular tent built for all of your outdoor adventures

Why it matters to you The modular Crua Clan tent system brings versatility to the outdoor shelter by giving campers one set of tents for use in all environments and situations.

Choosing the right tent to use on all of your outdoor adventures can be a real challenge. What works great for a simple weekend camping trip is not necessarily the right solution for a backpacking or paddling excursion. On top of that, a tent that works well in the summer is completely useless in the winter, often forcing outdoor enthusiasts to purchase multiple shelters to meet all of their needs. But a versatile new tent system called the Crua Clan looks to change all of that by promising to be the one shelter that can actually do just about everything.

Created by outdoor gear manufacturer Crua Outdoors, the idea behind the Crua Clan was to create a modular system of tents that can be used for nearly any kind of outdoor activity. At its core, the Clan consists of three distinct products, each of which can be used independently of one another or combined to crate a more comfortable and versatile shelter depending on the needs of the individual camper.

The three different tents that make up the Crua Clan are the Duo, Core, and Cocoon. The Duo is a lightweight hiking tent built for two people, while the Core is a larger shelter that is meant to be a more luxurious and roomy bedroom space. Both the Duo and Core can connect to one another, providing more sleeping, living, and storage space. This comes in handy as the size of the group grows by giving everyone the option to still share the same shelter, while also maintaining some privacy too.

Perhaps the most interesting element of the Crua Clan system is the Cocoon. This inflatable sleeping space is actually designed to fit inside either the Duo or Core, giving users the ability to regulate heat, noise, and light as needed. This makes it an excellent addition to use in a festival environment for instance, and it has the added benefit of turning the three-season Duo and Core into a viable option for winter camping too.

The Crua Clan launched on Kickstarter earlier in the week and has already surpassed its $20,000 crowdfunding goal. That puts the new tents on track to begin shipping in early 2018 with price tags of $249 for the Duo, $349 for the Cocoon, and $699 for the Core. Each of those products is being offered at substantial discounts for anyone who pre-orders now, including the option to purchase special combo packages that include the entire Crua Clan lineup. Find out more on the official Kickstarter page.