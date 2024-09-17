 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Save up to $50 on EGO power tool bundles at Amazon today

By
Ego Lawn Mower settings macro
EGO

Power tools are available from several noteworthy brands, and nothing screams “deal” like sweeping markdowns on hardware from a company like EGO. As we speak, Amazon is offering numerous discounts on a number of terrific EGO products, making this one of the best times to save big on DIY gear like mowers, chainsaws, and lighting rigs! Want more power tool options? Check out our list of the best power tool deals featuring brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi.

Why you should buy EGO power tool bundles

At the time of writing, there are several great EGO tools on sale, but we’d like to highlight some of the best markdowns we came across. One such offer was for the EGO Power+ CS1604 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw. At full price, this model costs $300, but today it’s marked down to $200. This IPX4-rated battery-powered saw delivers up to 6,800 RPM, making it ideal for cutting hard and soft woods, tree branches, and more. The included 56V battery should also get you around 250 cuts on a full charge.

Another great markdown is on the EGO Power+ PST3040 Portable Power Station. Normally selling for $597, this generator is currently on sale for $535. Also known as the “Nexus,” this portable genny holds up to 3000W of power, can be used indoors and outdoors, and saves you from dealing with the stink and loud operation associated with gas-powered generators. We also have a solid list of portable power station deals for you to look through!

But what if you need to keep appliances and other essentials powered during an electrical outage? We recommend investing in a few EGO Power+ 56V batteries to keep your power station and domicile-must-haves going strong. This pack charges in just 30 minutes when refueled by the EGO Power+ Turbo Charger, and the battery itself has an integrated fuel meter to help you keep track of how much juice is left.

These Amazon deals aren’t going to last forever, so we recommend hopping on these markdowns before it’s too late. Save big on EGO power tool bundles when you order on Amazon.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
Save $105 on this awesome GoPro Hero 7 Black bundle on Amazon
gopro action cam amazon walmart deals hero 7 black

Late last month, we discovered a great bundle deal on Amazon for the GoPro Hero 7 Black. The bundle included an additional battery and 32GB card from one of the retailer's third-party sellers, both items we consider as essential accessories. Well, that deal has just gotten better by an additional $10, saving a total of $105.

Normally $435 if purchased separately, Amazon's selling this for just $330.
You won't even have to wait long for it: One-day shipping is available for Prime members. If you order it today, you'll have it in time for your weekend activities.

Read more
TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber offers ultimate personal cooling to beat the summer heat
TORRAS COOLiFY Cyber personal AC worn outdoors

Imagine this: The summer heat is baking down on you from above. You're close to overheating, and you desperately need to cool down. The problem is you don't have quick access to a vehicle, nor can you retreat indoors to cool down quickly with central AC. Drinking some water and staying hydrated might help, to a point, but otherwise, you're stuck in that heat, dare we say, suffering. That's the perfect time to throw on TORRAS' COOLiFY Cyber, a cutting-edge wearable air conditioner. Wait, what? That's right, it slips right over your neck to keep you cool and comfortable. Thanks to the 6,000mAh rechargeable battery built-in, it can provide up to 13 hours of cooling on a single charge. But that's not all it does. A fan mode provides extra airflow, ideal for hot, musty, or humid weather. On colder days, it even provides a little heat. So, it's incredibly versatile and one of the most innovative personal comfort solutions on the market. Let's talk a little more about why you might use it.
Buy Now
 
Cutting-edge personal comfort when you need it most

The default scenario is when you're outside in the heat, like standing around at your kid’s sporting event, visiting a local park, on a walk or run, or just about any time you’re outside. The COOLiFY Cyber can provide the right temperature for what you need, delivering an ice-cold feeling. It's an excellent companion for those who have trouble with temperature regulation and often find themselves facing uncomfortable conditions, even where others seem fine. For example, if you're hot at home or while visiting friends or family when no one else seems to be, you can turn to the COOLiFY CYBER to get your body comfortable again.

Read more
Get ready for summer with this Traeger pellet smoker deal
A full meal cooks on a Traeger Pro 780 grill.

Families who are looking for grill deals to use during the summer season should check out Best Buy's offer for the Traeger Grills Pro 780. This wood pellet grill and smoker, which usually costs $1,000, is down to only $800 following a $200 discount. We're not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain, but with the grill's very high average rating of 4.8 stars out of 5 stars, we think stocks may run out quickly. If you don't want to miss out, you're going to have to complete the purchase for it right away.

Why you should buy the Traeger Grills Pro 780
The Traeger Grills Pro 780 is in our list of the best outdoor grills as the best smart grill with its WiFIRE technology that enables a variety of helpful features. Once connected to your home's Wi-Fi network, you'll be able to use the Traeger app to turn the grill on or off, monitor its cooking temperatures, and set cooking schedules. You'll also be able to use Amazon's Alexa to control the Traeger Grills Pro 780 using voice commands.

Read more