Save up to $50 on EGO power tool bundles at Amazon today

Power tools are available from several noteworthy brands, and nothing screams “deal” like sweeping markdowns on hardware from a company like EGO. As we speak, Amazon is offering numerous discounts on a number of terrific EGO products, making this one of the best times to save big on DIY gear like mowers, chainsaws, and lighting rigs! Want more power tool options? Check out our list of the best power tool deals featuring brands like Dewalt, Milwaukee, and Ryobi.

Why you should buy EGO power tool bundles

At the time of writing, there are several great EGO tools on sale, but we’d like to highlight some of the best markdowns we came across. One such offer was for the EGO Power+ CS1604 16-inch Cordless Chainsaw. At full price, this model costs $300, but today it’s marked down to $200. This IPX4-rated battery-powered saw delivers up to 6,800 RPM, making it ideal for cutting hard and soft woods, tree branches, and more. The included 56V battery should also get you around 250 cuts on a full charge.

Another great markdown is on the EGO Power+ PST3040 Portable Power Station. Normally selling for $597, this generator is currently on sale for $535. Also known as the “Nexus,” this portable genny holds up to 3000W of power, can be used indoors and outdoors, and saves you from dealing with the stink and loud operation associated with gas-powered generators. We also have a solid list of portable power station deals for you to look through!

But what if you need to keep appliances and other essentials powered during an electrical outage? We recommend investing in a few EGO Power+ 56V batteries to keep your power station and domicile-must-haves going strong. This pack charges in just 30 minutes when refueled by the EGO Power+ Turbo Charger, and the battery itself has an integrated fuel meter to help you keep track of how much juice is left.

These Amazon deals aren’t going to last forever, so we recommend hopping on these markdowns before it’s too late. Save big on EGO power tool bundles when you order on Amazon.