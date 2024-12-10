 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Reviews

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike review: ultimate e-bike construction kit

By
Electric Bike Company Model R right profile view parked in a driveway.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike review: ultimate e-bike construction kit
MSRP $1,765.00
Score Details
DT Editors' Choice
“With Electric Bike Company's component quality, finish, and ten-year motor and frame warranty, the Model R is a bargain.”
Pros
  • You select all colors
  • Soft ride: Wonderful seatpost suspension
  • Rugged build: 420 pounds cargo capacity
  • Excellent braking power
  • Unmatched customization
Cons
  • You might want help with colors
  • Brake lights are not standard

Would you like to design and equip an e-bike exactly as you want it? Electric Bike Company (EBC) offers more ways to customize your best e-bike than any other company.

Recommended Videos

EBC is best known for offering an unlimited palette of colors for nearly every component on its e-bikes. You can also select drive trains, batteries, suspensions, handlebars, wheels, tires, and more. EBC focuses on cruiser-style e-bikes, so if your ideal ride is a mountain or trail bike or you want a 28 mph-plus e-bike, EBC isn’t a fit.

Related

EBC is the best choice for custom colors and configuration.

When EBC invited me to spec out and design a bike for review, I chose the  step-through model as the best starting point to configure an ideal cruiser. My concept for this bike included simple maintenance, easy operation, and riding comfort, all at a reasonable price.

Configuring an e-bike on EBC’s website was simple and enjoyable. The e-bike that arrived at my home a few weeks later was preassembled and ready to ride. It included the features and components in my chosen colors.

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike: purpose and best use

Electric Bike Company Model R parked with headlamp turned on.
Having established that the Model R is a cruiser-style e-bike, it’s important to mention that with EBC’s extensive option and accessories list, you could add racks and bags for carrying cargo or local touring.

The base bike weighs 56 pounds. Even with the heavier accessories I specified, including a front shock suspension, jumbo seat, suspension seatpost, and a single bar end mirror, it weighed only 67.4 pounds on my digital scale. That weight makes it a fine commuter bike because it isn’t too heavy to move over and around curbs and tight spaces.

You can find cruisers that cost less than EBC’s Model R, but the price differential won’t be much. Given the quality of the e-bike’s parts and finish and the longer-than-usual warranty on the motor and frame — 10 years on both — the Model R is a bargain. EBC assembles and adjusts the bikes in its facility in Southern California, which is also a plus.

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike: by the numbers

Electric Bike Company Model R rear hub motor and single speed chain drive.
The standard (and only) motor is a 500-watt continuous-power electric rear hub motor that peaks at 750 watts. It can be programmed to peak at 1250 watts with an unlocking procedure obtained from EBC. The maximum torque is 60 Newton meters, which is acceptable for standard cruising applications.

EBC ships the Model R as a Class 2 e-bike, which means it has a maximum speed of 20 mph using five levels of powered pedal assistance or the bike’s throttle. With the unlocking codes from EBC, you can set it to Class 3 mode, which supports speeds up to 28 mph with pedal assistance.

You’re still limited to 20 mph with the throttle. You can order the bike with a thumb or half-twist throttle. I chose a half-twist throttle, as it’sa personal preference. Some people consider thumb throttles safer.

My happy zone while pedaling the Model R was around 22 mph.

The Model R has several 48-volt battery options, starting with a single 12Ah version with 576 watt-hours of power. There are larger battery options, but I stuck with the standard 12Ah battery, which charges in about 4.5 hours with the standard 2.5A output charger.

EBC rates the Model R’s range at 50 miles maximum in Pedal Assist Level 1 at 13 mph. If you pedal in Level 5 at 28 mph, the range drops to 17 miles. EBC does not rate the Model R range using the throttle only, but it will be less with pedal assistance.

Rear hub electric motor Class 2 48 volts
Continuous power 500 watts
Peak power 750 watts (1250 watts in Class 3)
Maximum torque 60 Newton meters
Electric Bike Company Model R battery is integrated in frame tube.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends
Pedal assist level Maximum speed Maximum range
1 13 mph 50 miles
2 17 mph 43 miles
3 20 mph 35 miles
4 25 mph 21 miles
5 28 mph 17 miles

Range estimates are always rough. Mileage varies based on rider and cargo weight, speed, incline, air temperature and wind speed, road surface, and more.

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike: comfort and convenience

Electric Bike Company Model R rear view showing taillights and the view over the saddle including the handlebars.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I opted for a Jumbo Seat and an optional EBC-branded suspension seatpost, plus an adjustable front fork suspension. The front suspension absorbed minor bumps and irregularities in the streets and roads in my neighborhood, but I was even more impressed by the suspension seatpost.

The private road I live on has seams in the asphalt. E-bike front wheels usually roll over the seams with little bother, but when the back wheel hits the seam, it hurts even with a good rear suspension.

The EBC’s suspension seatpost minimized the seams’ impact better than any of the other 50-plus e-bikes I’ve tested. When I rode over the seams, it felt like the entire seat rocked back, with no shock to my rear end or back.

Electric Bike Company Model R with plush seat and Suntour NCX seat suspension.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

The jumbo seat and the suspension seat post had a slight downside. Together, they raise the minimum seat height to about 36 inches, up from the standard bike’s 33 inches. I’m 5 feet, 8 inches tall. I soon adapted to the extra height, but during my first rides, I strained to reach the ground with one foot when stopped.

EBC suggests 24-inch wheels for riders under 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 26-inch wheels for riders taller than that. I suggest choosing 24-inch wheels if you are shorter than 5 feet, 9 inches tall and intend to order the suspension seatpost and thicker seat.

A three-button keypad on the left side of the handlebar powers the bike on and off, selects the pedal assistance modes, and turns on the standard headlight and dual taillights under the seat.

Brake lights are not standard, which is a mistake. You only get brake lights if you select a $399 optional Tech package, which also includes turn signals, an anti-theft alarm with remote, and an EBC repair kit.

The Model R does not include a mirror as standard equipment, but an optional $39 bar end mirror (which I ordered) is available. I strongly believe that bikes ridden on public streets must have mirrors.

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike: riding impressions

Electric Bike Company Model R motorcycle-style adjustable front suspension.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I enjoyed riding the Model R, especially once I got used to the relatively tall seat height. I generally prefer to power e-bikes using a throttle, but the direct drive gear made pedaling easy, and certainly simpler than the optional  7-speed Shimano gearset, which I did not choose.

I also passed on a torque sensor for pedal assistance. Torque sensors adjust power added in pedal assistance modes based on pedaling force, instead of reacting to the rider’s pedaling speed with the standard cadence sensor. There was a slight delay before the pedal assistance power kicked in, but when I’m just cruising with an e-bike, an immediate response is not a big deal.

Electric Bike Company Model R right profile view of front wheel showing thru axle and front disc brake and brake rotor.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

I did miss not being able to go faster than 20 mph via throttle use only in Class 3, although I know that would compromise the legality of the Class 3 configuration. An increasing proportion of e-bike brands are sticking to the Class 3 rules.

In Class 3 mode, I could not pedal fast enough to reach 28 mph. The fastest I could go was a bit above 25 mph, and that was too much like work. My happy zone pedaling the Model R was around 22 mph, which was much easier than trying to max out.

Electric Bike Company Model R rear wheel disc brake and brake rotor.
Digital Trends

EBC equips the Model R with excellent hydraulic disc brakes with four pistons that grab the 180mm disc rotors firmly. I never felt a lack of braking power. With such large wheels, if the bike’s top speed was in the 30-mph range, larger rotors would be a good idea, but 180 mm is fine for a bike that is likely to be ridden no faster than the mid around 25 mph.

Electric Bike Company Model R e-bike: options and accessories

Electric Bike Company Model R left side of the handlebar with mirror, brake lever, and control pad.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

EBC is all about choosing colors, options, and accessories. Depending on how you configure the bike, the price can range from the base $1,499 with no options to more than $3,700 if you pick all the upgrades, including the maxed-out 30Ah battery setup. I was happy with my component choices, especially as I was focused on ease of operation.

I mentioned seat height above, but another slight surprise was using the optional mirror with the cruiser-style handlebars I selected. The bars extend back for a comfortable, upright riding posture, but the bar end mirror is also far back. It took some mirror adjusting so I could monitor the roadway behind me.

Our take

Electric Bike Company Model R front view of headlamp and carefully managed cables.
Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

If comfortable e-bike cruising is your aim, buy the EBC Model R. As I fitted out the Model R, with the jumbo seat, suspension seatpost, front fork suspension, and mirror, the price rose to $1,765 from the $1,499 base price. There really isn’t a comparable company. scrambler-style e-bike is available in five attractive colors, but you cannot pick colors for specific components, plus the E(24) starts at $1,899. If colors don’t matter much, the Himiway Cruiser, starting at $1,699, is nicely equipped, except for its mechanical disc brakes. The step-through model only comes in white. EBC is the best choice for custom colors and configuration.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bruce Brown
Bruce Brown
Contributing Editor
Bruce Brown Contributing Editor   As a Contributing Editor to the Auto teams at Digital Trends and TheManual.com, Bruce…
Best pressure washer deals: Up to $110 off Greenworks and Kärcher
The Greenworks GPW3001 Pro electric pressure washer, placed outside.

If you've been on the internet and seen a bunch of pressure washer clips and are now considering grabbing one yourself, you'll be happy to know that there is a huge range of them to pick from. That includes some great budget-oriented versions to dip your toe in and are still good for cleaning stains and cleaning up stuff. That's why we've gone out and collected some of our favorite washer deals for you below, including some of the best pressure washers for cars, which you do have to be a bit careful with not to strip the paint or clearcoat.
Greenworks Pressure Washer Combo Kit -- $110 $220 50% off

While this Greenworks power washer doesn't have as high a PSI, around 1,900 PSI, it is a lot more portable and a great option if you want something that's smaller and easier to take around with you. It comes with a 35-foot power chord and a 20-foot hose, so you get quite a bit of distance. If you are somewhere rural and need to clean stuff that doesn't have a power cable nearby, this is perfect. Besides that, we also appreciate that this comes with an 11-inch surface cleaner, which isn't something common with a lot of other power washers, even more expensive ones. Just be aware that you do need a My Best Buy subscription to be able to get the discount.

Read more
Juiced Bikes sold at auction for $1.2 million, report says
The Juiced Bikes Scorpion X2 adds more power, upgraded tires, and an improved battery to the popular moped style e-bike.

Juiced Bikes, the San Diego-based maker of e-bikes, has been sold on an auction website for $1,225,000, according to a report from Electrek.Digital Trends recently reported how the company was showing signs of being on the brink of bankruptcy. The company and its executives had remained silent, while customer inquiries went unanswered and its website showed all products were out of stock. In addition, there were numerous reports of layoffs at the company.Yet, the most convincing sign was that the company’s assets appeared as listed for sale on an auction website used by companies that go out of business.Now, it appears that Juiced Bikes’ assets, including a dozen patents, multiple URLs, and the company’s inventory in both the U.S. and China, have been sold at auction, according to the report. It is likely that the buyer, who remains unknown, can capitalize on the brand and the overall value of the 15-year old company. Founded in 2009 by Tora Harris, a U.S. high-jump Olympian, Juiced Bikes was one of the early pioneers of the direct-to-consumer e-bike brands in the U.S. market.
The company had quickly built a reputation for the versatility of its e-bikes and the durability of their batteries. Over the years, the popularity of models such as the CrossCurrent, HyperScrambler, and RipCurrent only bolstered the brand’s status.Last year, Digital Trends named the Juiced Bikes Scorpion X2 as the best moped-style e-bike for 2023, citing its versatility, rich feature set, and performance.Juiced Bikes’ getting sold quickly might be a sign of what consulting firm Houlihan Lokey says is a recovery in the North American e-bike market.
The industry has had a roller-coaster ride during and after the COVID-19 pandemic: A huge spike in demand for e-bikes had combined with disrupted supply chains to create a supply/demand mismatch of “historic proportions," Houlihan Lokey said.

Read more
Adventure time: SUPCASE has the ultimate gear for outdoor enthusiasts
A variety of outdoor gear options for the ultimate wilderness enthusiast.
Scenic view from inside a tent while camping.

You might know SUPCASE for its excellent collection of durable and rugged phone cases. But as it's in the industry of making tough gear for the adventurous sorts, it should come as no surprise that the brand also has a valuable collection of outdoor gear. Just to provide some examples, a multi-functional pocket tool, a rugged and water-resistant equipment case, a durable yet spacious backpack, or even a sleek yet reliable bottle opener.

In fact, there are quite a few options, so many that it could be tough to nail down just one tool or outdoor item you'd need. Naturally, we put together this guide to explore some of the ultimate gear, but you can always peep at them yourself, as well.

Read more