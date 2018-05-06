The Escapod is a stylish, fully-featured backcountry travel trailer

Share

Tow-behind travel trailers are becoming an increasingly popular way of escaping urban life. You don’t need to invest in a full-size camper van or RV, or forego modern amenities to enjoy the outdoors. Make a much-needed foray into the backcountry and leave the tent and sleeping bag behind. Luxury “glamping” options are all the rage — and now there’s a new option on the market. The Escapod travel trailer was designed with a meticulous attention to detail, built for both the weekend warrior and the full-time vagabond.

The company puts an emphasis on quality, complemented by the fact that all trailers are made in the United States. There are two different trailer models suited specifically to your lifestyle. The Dreamscape is the base model series, with a 5-foot by 8-foot body built on hand-welded powder-coated steel with exterior walls and roof made of lightweight, corrosion-resistant aluminum. The Dreamscape trailer is equipped with LED lighting, three drawers and rear cabinets for cooking essentials, and a storage area for a cooler.

The interior of the trailer is designed with amenities to make you feel right at home, including a 5-inch custom memory foam mattress, LED dome lights, a three-speed fan, and USB chargers on either side of the bed. The model features two entry/exit doors so that you don’t have to crawl over your partner in the middle of the night. While the Dreamscape is the base model, there are tons of upgrades available including a cooler drawer, two burner stove, 110 V electrical, a sink, and more.

The Topo Series is for serious adventurers who covet traveling far off the beaten path. This model is designed to handle truly rugged terrain, and is designed with an elevated suspension, 17-inch wheels, and Trailrunner tires. It comes equipped with Rhino Rack cross bars and a Sunseeker awning. The kitchen galley is fully featured with ample counter space, LED lighting, and a YETI Tundra 65 cooler with a slide-out drawer. The interior includes all of the same features as the base model, so that when you’re ready to crash at the end of a long day, you can sleep in comfort and stargaze through the rooftop windows.

Looking for more? Many additional upgrades are available for an additional cost, including a stove and propane tank, water heater and shower, water tank, bike rack, kayak rack, solar power, and Bluetooth audio. The Dreamscape is priced at $11,500 and the Topo Series at $13,800. Both can be purchased on the Escapod website.