Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer is $300 off today

Prime Day is in full effect and even mountain bikers and other cyclists can get in on the Prime Day deals. The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycling computer is marked down to $400 for Prime Day, and it’s a good option for tracking your rides if the best Prime Day smartwatch deals don’t have what you’re looking for. This cycling computer offers much more than even the best smartwatches are able to when it comes to your ride, and this deal offers a massive savings of $300 from its regular price of $700.

Why you should get the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer

Garmin has long been known for making great GPS devices, but even the best Garmin watches can’t quite live up to what a cycling computer has to offer. The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is the ultimate GPS cycling computer. It has a 3.5-inch color touchscreen display that combines navigation, performance tracking, cycling awareness, and smart connectivity. This display allows you to receive on-device ride and workout suggestions based on your current training load, and you can even get training guidance from the Garmin Connect app. This cycling computer can get an impressive 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it works with the Garmin Charge power pack, which can get you an additional 24 hours of cycling time.

Where the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus really starts to set itself apart from devices like fitness trackers is with bicycle-specific stats. It’s able to track your jump count on a ride, as well as jump distance and hang time. This makes it a great companion to any of the best mountain bikes. Other features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride, and Flow, which measures how smoothly you descend a trail so you can try to beat your scores from previous rides. The ClimbPro feature helps you manage long climbs, showing remaining ascent and grade when you’re climbing while following a route or course. This cycling computer can also be used for daily bike commutes and for casual bike rides to and from anywhere.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer would normally set you back a whopping $700, but for Prime Day you can grab it at Amazon for just $400. This is a $300 savings, and free shipping is included with a purchase.