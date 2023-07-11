 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Outdoors
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer is $300 off today

Andrew Morrisey
By
The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer against a white background.

Prime Day is in full effect and even mountain bikers and other cyclists can get in on the Prime Day deals. The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus cycling computer is marked down to $400 for Prime Day, and it’s a good option for tracking your rides if the best Prime Day smartwatch deals don’t have what you’re looking for. This cycling computer offers much more than even the best smartwatches are able to when it comes to your ride, and this deal offers a massive savings of $300 from its regular price of $700.

Why you should get the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer

Garmin has long been known for making great GPS devices, but even the best Garmin watches can’t quite live up to what a cycling computer has to offer. The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus is the ultimate GPS cycling computer. It has a 3.5-inch color touchscreen display that combines navigation, performance tracking, cycling awareness, and smart connectivity. This display allows you to receive on-device ride and workout suggestions based on your current training load, and you can even get training guidance from the Garmin Connect app. This cycling computer can get an impressive 24 hours of battery life on a single charge, and it works with the Garmin Charge power pack, which can get you an additional 24 hours of cycling time.

Where the Garmin Edge 1030 Plus really starts to set itself apart from devices like fitness trackers is with bicycle-specific stats. It’s able to track your jump count on a ride, as well as jump distance and hang time. This makes it a great companion to any of the best mountain bikes. Other features include Grit, which rates the difficulty of a ride, and Flow, which measures how smoothly you descend a trail so you can try to beat your scores from previous rides. The ClimbPro feature helps you manage long climbs, showing remaining ascent and grade when you’re climbing while following a route or course. This cycling computer can also be used for daily bike commutes and for casual bike rides to and from anywhere.

The Garmin Edge 1030 Plus GPS cycling computer would normally set you back a whopping $700, but for Prime Day you can grab it at Amazon for just $400. This is a $300 savings, and free shipping is included with a purchase.

Topics
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey
Andrew Morrisey is an independent writer and filmmaker. His interest in storytelling and its many mediums led to an interest…
Amazon is having a FLASH SALE on solar generators today — hurry!
Progeny 300W Portable Power Station on a white background.

Whether you love outdoor adventures like dispersed camping, you're living in an area that's prone to power outages, or both, a solar generator will prove to be a very valuable tool. They don't usually come cheap, but Amazon is offering discounts on solar generators today, so you might want to take advantage of this opportunity to get one for a lower price than usual.

A solar generator is an essential item from DT's brother site The Manual's checklist for going off the grid, but it's also important for your peace of mind as it will be of immense help for the situations when you'll need one. Here's your chance to buy one with a discount, as Amazon is selling the FlashFish 300W Solar Generator at $70 off, lowering its price to $153 from its original price of $223; the Progeny 300W Portable Power Station at $24 off with an additional $40 off upon checkout, bringing its price down to $206 from its original price of $270; and the Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer 500 at $100 off with an additional $50 off upon checkout, reducing its price to $450 from its original price of $600.
FlashFish 300W Solar Generator – $153, was $224

Read more
The best touchscreen gloves for your smartphone
best touchscreen gloves

When braving the cold, wet outdoors in wintertime, you still need to do two things: Keep your hands warm and use your smartphone. For that, you will need a special pair of gloves that can do both jobs. You can’t use a smartphone with just any gloves because your smartphone's capacitive touchscreen, blanketed with electrodes, is designed to react to taps, touches, and swipes on your screen with conductive material -- like your fingertips.

Touchscreen gloves bridge that gap with fabric that emulates your skin’s conductive properties. But touchscreen gloves aren’t all cut from the same cloth. Here's our guide to the best touchscreen gloves for smartphones. These work best if you have a phone with secure face ID or a passcode. Otherwise, you'll still need to remove your gloves to unlock phones with a fingerprint sensor.

Read more
The DJI FPV series makes first-person drone flight available to everyone
The DJI FPV series drone with VR headset and controller.

Drones can be used for so much, they offer near-limitless potential. They can be used for photography and content creation. They can be used to explore or to map out remote areas. They can be used for construction, to move tools or materials from one place to another, or high, out-of-reach areas. They can even be used for deliveries, to drop off food, supplies, groceries, and other items. But because they're so viable, commercially, it also means that many people feel they're out of reach, or off the table, unless you have a strong background in tech. That's just not true, and DJI's revolutionary FPV Drone is here to squash that misconception.
The DJI FPV drone, equipped with innovative drone and camera technologies -- for both commercial and recreational use -- will redefine how we fly, or rather how we fly UAV-type devices. It's also one of the easiest entry points into the world of FPV technologies, making it much more accessible to everyone, even those who are not as tech-literate. You don't have to be a whiz with gadgets to use the drone, and it's also one of the coolest introductions to the technology. The intuitive motion controller, immersive flight experience, and emergency brake with hover mode, all make it possible -- and easy -- to fly. Of course, there's a lot more to the DJI FPV series drone!

How to get the DJI FPV for $300 off!

Read more