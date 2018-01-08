Garmin’s Forerunner 645 Music lets runners listen to tunes, no phone required

Are you tired of bringing your phone along so you can listen to music while you run? Now you can leave it at home and just wear your smartwatch, thanks to Garmin‘s Forerunner 645 Music. The company’s first watch with integrated music allows athletes to enjoy their favorite tunes during a run or a workout without having to haul their phones along with them. It also boasts features like Garmin Pay, a contactless payment solution that means you can leave your cash and credit cards at home as well.

The Forerunner 645 Music features considerable music storage — up to 500 songs — and allows you to download offline playlists. You can log on to iHeartRadio or another popular music streaming service and search for your favorite playlist, or transfer music directly from your computer to your watch. Pair the Forerunner 645 Music with a pair of compatible Bluetooth headphones (sold separately), lace up your running shoes, and hit the streets or trails.

The Forerunner 645 Music is integrated with similar high-end fitness features sported by previous Forerunner models. Firstbeat provides extensive training features that allow users to track their fitness level and evaluate the effectiveness of their workout sessions. Runners can clip the Runners Dynamics Pod to their waistbands to view important running vitals including cadence, stride length, and ground contact time. Swimmers can hit the pool and track distance, pace, and stroke. Built-in GPS and GLONASS (Global Navigation Satellite System) allow you to track where you’ve gone — no phone connection required. The Forerunner 645 Music also provides for 24/7 heart rate monitoring.

This watch also sends smart notifications and has extensive connectivity features. You can stay in touch with the rest of the world with Garmin Connect, even while you’re on the go. When paired with a compatible smartphone, the watch automatically uploads data to the online fitness community so that you can track workouts or compete against friends. LiveTrack allows your friends to follow your run in real time, and you’re also able to view text messages, emails, and social media updates directly from your wrist. The Connect IQ store allows for individual customization of apps, widgets, and data fields.

The Forerunner 645 Music has been upgraded to feature a metal bezel, chemically strengthened glass, and interchangeable bands. The smartwatch mode provides for 7 hours of battery life; in the GPS music mode, users can expect about 5 hours of battery life. The Forerunner 645 Music with a black or cerise band will retail for $450.