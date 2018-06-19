Take to the streets with Gazelle’s CityZen ebike for urban commuters

Share

With the introduction of its latest electric bike, Gazelle is reaffirming its commitment to the urban commuter. The new CityZen T10 is relatively lightweight by ebike standards and offers plenty of range and power, making it a good choice for those looking to ditch their cars in favor of a more environmentally friendly option. While the CityZen is packed with the latest ebike technology, it also manages to remain fairly affordable, making it an intriguing option for first-time buyers.

When creating the CityZen T10, Gazelle incorporated the latest Bosch Performance Line motor into its design. This electric drive system was built to be highly efficient, while still managing to provide plenty of power for accelerated starts and maintaining speed while in traffic, with a minimal amount of effort on the part of the rider. Gazelle says that when the motor is paired with its standard 500 watt-hour battery, which is integrated directly into the frame, the bike can reach speeds of up to 28 mph, giving it a Class 3 rating on the ebike classification scale. The battery and motor are also efficient enough to provide a range of as much 85 miles between recharges, ensuring riders don’t find themselves running out of juice at an inopportune time.

Other features of the CityZen include a built-in LCD screen for monitoring speed and distance, as well as front and back LED lights. A ring-lock anti-theft system also comes standard on the bike, making it easy to secure it from would-be thieves. Front and rear fenders, along with a cargo rack, add additional functionality along with a nice visual flair, giving the bike a look that is all its own.

The CityZen’s more standard cycling components include a 10-speed Shimano Deore crankset, Shimano hydraulic disc brakes, Continental tires, and a Cortez chain guard. All of those parts a mounted on an aluminum frame of Gazelle’s own design, which helps to keep overall weight down to about 45 pounds. That is heavy by traditional bike standards, but downright svelte for an electric commuter model.

Gazelle has also managed to keep the price relatively reasonable too, with the CityZen T10 selling for $3,000. Find out more on the company’s website.