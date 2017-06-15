Dutch bike brand Gazelle is bringing its popular ebikes to the U.S.

Why it matters to you Gazelle bikes are popular worldwide but are now beginning to enter the U.S. market, giving you a few more ebike options to choose from.

Gazelle is no stranger to the bicycle world. The Netherlands-based company has been making bicycles for the past 125 years, growing from a two-man company to one of the leading manufacturer of bicycles worldwide. The company now is trying to establish a stronghold in the United States, bringing its electric bikes as the cornerstone of its American business.

Gazelle opened an office in Santa Cruz to reach the California market and beyond with its electric bikes. The company hopes to promote the ebikes as a healthier and more environmentally friendly alternative to cars. “Today it is still common habit to take the car for every trip while the bicycle could be a fine alternative. With our ebikes, we can grow the awareness that cycling could replace a car for short distance trips,” Gazelle spokesman Ferdi Ertekin told Bike Europe.

The U.S. branch of the company is offering three electric bike models for commuters and casual riding. The Arroyo C8 HMB and GazelleNL C7 HMB have a comfortable, cruiser-style frame for recreational riding around the neighborhood or as a commuting vehicle for work. Designed for more the adventurous, the CityZen C8 HMB has a sporty look that is similar to a mountain bike in its design.

All three bikes come equipped with a Bosch mid-drive motor and Intuvia LCD display. The motors are powered by a 500-watt Lithium-ion battery that allows the bike to travel up to 20 mph and provides a range of up to 90 miles. Like most electric bikes, the Gazelle models have different modes of operation including a fully motorized setting for long trips, a pedal assist setting for when you need that extra boost and a non-motorized setting for raw human-powered pedaling.

The CityZen C8 HMB and GazelleNL C7 HMB are available for $2,999, while the Arroyo C8 HMB is priced at $3,499.