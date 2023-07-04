With the 4th of July coming crashing down upon us like a pile of dry leaves, now is the perfect time to get some yard work gear. Luckily, Best Buy has an excellent deal on a Greenworks bundle that includes a lawn mower, string trimmer, and leaf blower. You can grab the whole thing for just $650 rather than the usual $1,000, which is pretty substantial and probably one of the best lawn mower deals you’ll find this 4th of July.

Why you should buy the Greenworks lawn mower, string trimmer, and leaf blower bundle

First, the Greenworks lawn mower is great if your HOA insists on you cutting down your garden, which it can easily do with its 21″ self-propelled blades, which give you a sizeable cutting area and will make the work much quicker. It’s also pretty smart since it has internal sensors to adjust power always to use the most efficient amount, avoid having to recharge constantly, and it can handle mulching, side-discharge, or even use the included bag. Finally, it comes with some heavy-duty LED headlights in case you want to bother your neighbors and mow your lawn at night.

Along with the lawn mower, you get a 080″ dual-line trimmer, which will make quick work of any weeds or rough patches that are hard to get with the lawn mower. The trimmer comes with a switch that lets you prioritize power or time, and the trigger is analog and gives you variable speed, so you can decide how much power you use. Finally, you get a 730cfm blower, which is surprisingly quiet compared to gas blowers at just 76.9 dB. It has a 40-minute recharge time and has a similar variable trigger to the trimmer, allowing you to get up to 170 MPH of air going, which is impressive. You also get the battery and charger for the whole thing, so the bundle comes complete!

Overall, the Greenworks bundle is great for lawn care, especially since you can grab the whole thing for just $650 at Best Buy, which is pretty cheap, all things considered. On the other hand, you might want to check out a robot lawn mower instead, and while you’re at it, it might be worth it to grab one of these pressure washer deals as well; that way, you can clean your patio or driveway too.