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INIU’s new $55 power bank is ready for dirt, rain, and clumsy hikers

The 10,000mAh power bank brings IP67 protection to day hikes and short trips.

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INIU has launched the Rugged 10000, a $54.99 power bank with 45W fast charging and IP67 dust and water protection. Its 10,000mAh battery supplies power through two USB-C ports for phones and outdoor gear.

It’s the first product from the company’s new INIU Outdoor division. Weighing roughly 196g, the silicone-armored battery is designed for hikers who need backup power but want to keep their pack light.

Durability and outdoor features

INIU says it tested the battery against drops from 3.9 feet using the MIL-STD-810G 516.6 standard. A sealed cover protects the USB-C ports, and the rounded silicone exterior cushions contact with other gear inside a bag.

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Hikers can clip the battery to a pack using its detachable carabiner. A quarter-inch tripod thread offers another mounting option for keeping it secured.

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For finding gear after dark, there’s a built-in light with steady white illumination. It also has a steady red mode intended to preserve night vision and a flashing red setting for visibility in low light.

LED indicators show how much charge remains before heading out. INIU also includes protection against overheating and short circuits, alongside safeguards against overcharging, through its eighteen-layer SmartProtect system built in.

What it can charge

The Rugged 10000 supports GPS units and cameras alongside phones, with fast-charging output reaching 45W. Its automatic low-current mode accommodates smaller devices such as earbuds and headlamps, letting the battery handle more of the rechargeable gear carried on a hike.

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In INIU’s internal testing, the battery provided about 1.7 charges for an iPhone 17 or 3.5 charges for a Garmin inReach Mini 3. That puts it in the realm of a phone top-up during a day out or repeated recharges for a smaller navigation device.

Where to buy it

INIU plans to follow this launch with the larger Rugged 20000 power bank and a Solar Panel 28W, expanding its outdoor lineup beyond this first compact battery.

The Rugged 10000 is available now in the US through Amazon, Target, and INIU’s website for $54.99 with a five-year warranty included.

Paulo Vargas
Paulo Vargas
News Writer
Paulo Vargas is an English major turned reporter turned technical writer, with a career that has always circled back to…
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