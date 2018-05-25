Juiced Bikes puts its own spin on the scrambler-style ebike

Share

Electric bikes inspired by the “scrambler” style of motorcycle have been a popular with ebike manufacturers for a while now. In the past, we’ve seen options that mimic this design from both Vintage Electric and Timmermans Fietsen, with both companies melding retro styling with thoroughly modern technology. Now, you can add yet another bike manufacturer to that list as Juiced Bikes has launched its own line of scrambler-styled models, putting its own spin on this classic look that seems right at home in the ebike market.

Juiced unveiled a trio of new electric bike models as part of an Indiegogo campaign that the company launched earlier this week. Those models include the Camp Scrambler, the City Scrambler, and the Hyper Scrambler, each of which is equipped with similar components that could make them attractive options for potential ebike buyers.

For instance, each of the three models comes with a 52-volt battery pack and the choice of either a 750-watt or 1100-watt electric motor. They also feature hydraulic disc brakes, a seven-speed Shimano crankset, built-in 1,050-lumen headlight, adjustable handlebars, a suspension fork, and a seat designed to comfortably hold two riders.

All three of the new scrambler models feature both pedal assist and throttle modes. When pedaling, the bikes equipped with the 750-watt drive fall into the Class 3 category, allowing them to reach speeds of up to 28 miles per hour. The 1100-watt motor increases the pedal assist speed to 34 mph however, and is made specifically for use off-road. The wrist-activated throttle is capped at 20 mph, although that is still faster than most other ebikes of this type. An integrated LCD display allows riders to monitor their speed, distance, and battery life, while seamlessly shifting between modes.

The three ebikes feature relatively wallet-friendly pricing as well, with the versatile Camp Scrambler, built for both on and off-road riding, starting at $1,699. The more urban-focused City Scrambler is priced at $1,899, while the off-road minded Hyper Scrambler, which features integrated GPS tracking, jumps to $2,799. Juiced is offering each of the bikes at a pre-launch discount through its Indiegogo page however, with prices starting at just $1,499 if reserved between May 23 and July 6, 2018.

For a full rundown of specs, components, and pricing, visit the Juiced Bikes website.