Sleep under the stars in a luxury igloo with at Levin Iglut Golden Crown

Why it matters to you Looking for an unparalleled Northern Lights experience? You might get one at an Igloo from Levin Iglut Golden Crown.

We understand the appeal of the beach. Between soft white sands and warm blue waters, it’s an ideal spot for forgetting the worries of the world. But drop the temperature 100 degrees (or so) and move many miles north, and you might be surprised by just how relaxed you can be in an alternate environment as well. That is, if you’re staying with Levin Iglut Golden Crown, a company based in Lapland, Finland that is offering adventurers and romance seekers alike a pretty phenomenal experience.

As originally reported by Grind TV, this hotel doesn’t set you up in a standard room, but rather places its guests in a glass igloo. There, you’ll experience panoramic views of the aurora borealis (if you should be so lucky), or simply the star-studded sky (which is still spectacular at such northerly latitudes).

While the hotel initially launched with just four luxury igloos, there are now 24 such structures available to guests. There’s also the Northern Lights House, a lodge-like experience, and a restaurant aptly named the Aurora Sky.

Each of Levin Iglut’s igloos feature electrically heated anti-fog glass, a small kitchen, a shower and toilet, and a motorized bed whose position can be adjusted for optimal Northern Lights viewing. There’s also Wi-Fi (so you can post all about your nordic adventures on social media) and air conditioning (don’t ask us why). Each of our igloos feature electrically heated non-fogging glass, air conditioning, a small kitchen, shower and toilet, a wi-fi connection and motorized beds, which you can adjust to the desired position for watching the northern lights or sleeping.

Two tiers of igloos are currently available — Premium and Superior. If you opt for the former, you’ll receive a “touch of luxury,” as these structures are located in a prime location with an obstructed view of the Lapland valley. Apparently, this kind of igloo is “especially popular with honeymooners.” Superior igloos, on the other hand, are better suited to families, with the added option of an extra bed for children under the age of 12.

Premium Igloos start at $472 a night, while Superior Igloos will cost $390 a night. So if you’re looking for an unconventional getaway, you may need to pay a visit to Levin Iglut in Finland.