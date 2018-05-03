Lifeproof wants to protect all your gadgets with its new backpack line

Share

LifeProof, the company best known for making a line of rugged cases to protect your smartphone from unexpected disasters, has jumped into the backpack market. The company has announced the release of four new packs designed to not only carry all of our gear while hiking, traveling, and commuting, but to keep our precious devices well protected, too.

The new backpacks come in four different styles and range in price from $100 to $180. Each of the models includes a few similar features, including durable, water-resistant fabrics, fleece-lined tech pockets, and pass-through ports for earphones and charging cables. They also come equipped with side stash pockets for keeping important items – such as a passport or smartphone – close at hand, as well as dedicated 3-liter hydration reservoir pockets to make it easier to stay hydrated while on the trail.

The smallest of the four packs is the Quito, which is priced at $100 and offers 18 liters of storage capacity. This bag is built for short day hikes and commuting around town, and as such it is the only pack that doesn’t include a laptop sleeve. It does however come with a cinch-top with a hood flap and several interior pockets for keeping all of your gear well organized.

The three larger versions of the new LifeProof packs include the Squamish ($140), the Goa ($160), and the Squamish XL ($180), which offer carrying capacities of 20, 22, and 32 liters respectively. Each of these models comes equipped with a sealed, weather-resistant pocked designed just for laptops, with the Squamish accommodating a 13-inch model, while the other two packs offer room for 15-inch notebooks.

These bags also offer expandable front cinch pockets that provide additional carrying capacity, organizational interior-gear pockets, and dual water bottle pockets as well. The Goa also sports a total of four weather-resistant tech pocket for those who bring plenty of gadgets with them, while the Squamish XL includes load-lifter shoulder straps that should make it quite popular with serious hikers.

The bags are all available now and they come in three different colors – Stealth (black), Urban Coast (gray), and Rush (red). You can find out more on the LifeProof website.