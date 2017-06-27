The LumaGlo Crossbelt keeps runners and cyclists safe at night

Why it matters to you Runners and cyclists are instantly more visible while wearing the LumiGlo Crossbelt thanks to its multicolored lights and eight unique moving patterns.

Runners and cyclists are always on the lookout for new ways to stay more visible in low-light conditions, often using reflective clothing, helmets, and headlamps to help them be seen by passing motorists. But a new product from LumiGlo called the Crossbelt just might be the best option yet, improving visibility and safety dramatically without impeding motion in any way.

Designed to be worn around the waist or over the shoulder like a sash, the Crossbelt features extremely bright multi-colored LED lights running along its entire length. Those lights can be activated in eight distinct moving patterns that help the wearer stand out both in complete darkness, as well as in contrast to overly bright background lights. Each of the patterns have been specifically chosen to help catch the eye of drivers, helping them to be more aware of pedestrians and creating a safer environment for the wearer, too.

But the Crossbelt is more than just a string of pretty lights. The device also comes equipped with an onboard accelerometer that can detect when the wearer has stopped, and automatically switch the LEDs to a red strobe pattern. This serves as a brake light of sorts for both runner and riders alike, warning others that the wearer has come to a halt. When the athlete resumes his or her workout, the lights switch back to the original moving pattern. The device also includes an emergency mode that blinks in a unique pattern to indicate that help is needed as well.

The Crossbelt is fully weatherproof and washable, can be recharged using a standard MicroUSB cable, and has a battery life of 3 to 6 hours depending on the brightness and pattern selected. The device is lightweight and has been designed to fit comfortably over both warm weather athletic apparel and bulky clothing worn in colder conditions. It can also be connected to backpacks and bags to help extend its use beyond the normal fitness market.

LumiGlo has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to make the Crossbelt a reality. The company is are currently seeking $25,000 to get the safety device into production. If successful, it will begin shipping later this year at a price of $50, although early-bird adopters can pre-order one now for as little as $37.