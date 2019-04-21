Digital Trends
Outdoors

Lyft is offering free bikeshare rides to highlight Earth Day

Trevor Mogg
By

If you’re in a city with a Lyft-owned bikeshare program then you can use its two-wheelers for free on April 22 as part of the company’s Earth Day celebrations.

The app-based services include CitiBike in New York City (NY), Divvy in Chicago (IL), Capital Bikeshare in Washington, D.C., Nice Ride in Minneapolis (MN), Biketown in Portland (OR), and CoGo in Columbus (OH).

Each one has slightly different terms for Monday’s free rides, so be sure to check Lyft’s website for links to each provider where you’ll find all the information you need. In Chicago, for example, you can score a free day of unlimited Divvy rides using an Explorer Pass, which offers up to three hours of usage in a single go. To keep cycling, simply dock it to restart the clock.

“The benefits of bike riding are evident,” Lyft said in a blog post announcing the promotion. “It’s healthier. It can be faster. And it’s better for our planet.”

Earth Day is marking its 50th anniversary on Monday, with the organization working year-round to “solve climate change, to end plastic pollution, to protect endangered species, and to broaden, educate, and activate the environmental movement” around the world.

Lyft’s own efforts to boost its green credentials include its 2018 decision to buy carbon offsets for all of its rides globally, as well as the ongoing addition of electric cars to its ridesharing service, though the company it admits that “it’s not there yet.”

Its stated plan is to take a million cars off the road by the end of this year by getting people to switch to its rideshare offerings over vehicle ownership. Lyft president and co-founder John Zimmer said last year that in 2017, some 250,000 Lyft passengers gave up their cars.

The company’s long-term ambition is to play a major role in making car ownership a thing of the past, with its 2018 acquisition of Motivate, which operates the bikeshare programs mentioned above, helping it toward its goal.

In Lyft’s blog post, the company reminded its community that if there’s no bikeshare program available, or you prefer four wheels to two, then its shared car rides can also help ease the burden on the environment by filling empty seats with riders heading in the same direction.

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
Trek Bontrager WaveCel Helmet
Health & Fitness

Competitors question Trek’s claims about its new bike helmet tech

Trek's new WaveCel helmet technology is being called into question by competitors MIPS and Koroyd, neither of which have been able to verify the claims of vastly improved safety results that trek claims.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Closca Helmet Loop
Health & Fitness

Latest version of Closca’s collapsible bike helmet is made for urban explorers

Closca has updated its bike helmet with a new lightweight, collapsible design that is available in a variety of color combinations and has been built with the urban rider specifically in mind.
Posted By Kraig Becker
waterproof portable speakers
Deals

Pick up an affordable waterproof Bluetooth speaker for under $30 at Amazon

The best Bluetooth speakers can get pretty expensive. You don’t have to pay out the nose for a good waterproof speaker, though; we’ve rounded up a handful of the top-rated cheap waterproof portable speakers on Amazon, most of which ring…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Outdoors

Stay connected to your crew in the backcountry with our favorite walkie-talkies

Two-way radios remain one of the best methods for communicating in the backcountry, offering solid battery life, good range, and reliable technology built for use in the outdoors. Here are the best walkie-talkies available today.
Posted By Kraig Becker
Outdoors

Snooze soundly anywhere you lay your head with the best sleeping bags

A proper sleeping bag has the ability to make or break a camping or backpacking trip. Here are our picks for the best sleeping bags on the market to help you choose the correct bag for any type of outdoor adventure.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Outdoors

Rough it in absolute comfort with the best sleeping pads available

Shopping for a sleeping pad for your next backpacking trip? Don't buy something that feels like a cold slab of stone. Narrow your selection with our carefully selected list of the best sleeping pads available.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
citibike gets a makeover with new fleet of more comfortable better designed bicycles row
Outdoors

Lyft pulls thousands of ebikes from three U.S. cities over safety issue

A brake problem affecting 3,000 electric bikes operated by Lyft-owned Citi Bike, Capital Bikeshare, and Ford GoBike has prompted the company to take the two-wheelers out of service until the issue is resolved.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
best rooftop tents iKamper Skycamp
Outdoors

Perch above the fray (and impress Instagram) in the best rooftop tents

Like camping but hate sleeping on the ground? Then why not sleep under the stars and on top of your vehicle in a rooftop tent? Not only is it a fun way to camp but it offers a great vantage point. Here are the best rooftop tents available.
Posted By Will Nicol
fitbit versa full review 17
Health & Fitness

From the office to the gym, these are the best smartwatches for fitness

The line between smartwatch and fitness tracker continues to blur. To help narrow the field of the best fitness watches, we sifted through what's available and curated a list of devices worthy of a spot on your wrist.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
Smart Home

Tired of running outdoors? Check out the best treadmills of 2019

Running can help melt away fat and strengthening your muscles. Compared to running outdoors, you're safer staying inside on a cushioned track. We've rounded up the best treadmills on the market.
Posted By Gia Liu, Erika Rawes
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Cold weather is here, and a good action camera is the perfect way to record all your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave…
Posted By Lucas Coll
adidas has created a running shoe thats made to be remade futurecraft loop
Emerging Tech

Adidas has created a running shoe that’s made to be remade

Adidas has unveiled the Futurecraft Loop running shoe that it claims is the first performance footwear to be 100% recyclable. The shoe is the latest green initiative by the sportswear company and will go on sale in 2021.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
jaybird run
Home Theater

Run to the beat of your favorite music with the best running headphones

Running is a great source of exercise but isn't always the most thrilling, especially when you're fiddling to keep your headphones in place. Check out our picks for the best headphones for running, so you never have to miss a beat again.
Posted By Kraig Becker, Abigail Bassett
pumas self lacing sports shoe gives nikes adapt bb a run for its money puma fi 3
Outdoors

Puma is looking for volunteers to test its self-lacing sports shoe

Puma unveiled its high-tech self-lacing shoe at the start of the year, and now it's looking for volunteers from around the world to try it out and offer feedback so it can finalize the design prior to launch.
Posted By Trevor Mogg