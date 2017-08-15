Mountain Hub adds GPS tracking and trip reporting to its app platform

Why it matters to you New tracking and trip reporting make planning your trip a breeze with Mountain Hub

Community-driven app Mountain Hub has an ambitious goal. It wants to become your all-in-one planner and information source for your adventures, replacing your navigation apps, weather sources, and forum posts. The platform recently took a significant leap forward in this campaign, adding tracking, trip reporting, and more to its mobile app.

Planning an outdoors adventure can be a time-consuming task. If you want the best information, you have to locate decent maps of your destination, plot your desired route using a navigation tool, and comb through forum posts trying to find tips and tricks from seasoned veterans who have visited the same place. This is the niche that Mountain Hub aims to overhaul with its crowd-based app platform.

Mountain Hub is geared toward adventure seekers who are looking for a single solution to help plan their trips. The latest version improves this all-in-one solution by adding user profiles that allow you to view all of your information in one place. To make it even easier to navigate, the platform has added unlimited offline maps that include topographic, aerial, and terrain views. Best of all, the app is now free for all users thanks to a partnership with Black Diamond Equipment that has made it possible for Mountain Hub to bring its professional level features to all its users.

Free subscriptions and unlimited maps are great additions, but the two new flagship features added to Mountain Hub are the new adventure tracking and trip reporting. During your journey, adventure tracking allows you to use the GPS on your mobile device to track your route as you hike, paddle, or climb to your destination. This feature uses a real-time map and logs your elevation, elapsed time, distance, and pace. It even overlays any photos you take on your route, automatically creating a map and photographic journal of your adventure.

Once your trip is over, the new trip-reporting feature gives you a way to share your journey with other members of the mountain hub community. Users can share their trip details such as trail conditions, blowdowns, wildlife spotted, and more. The platform also supports geo-tagged photos and route description so other can see the highlights of a trip. The latest version of the Mountain Hub app is available on the web, iOS, and Android.