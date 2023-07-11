The Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker hasn’t even been in the market for a year, but it’s already available in the ongoing Prime Day deals with a $100 discount on its original price of $400. You’ll only have to pay $300 for this multi-function electric grill, which is even cheaper than its previous lowest price this year of $350. You’re going to have to hurry with your purchase though, because we’re pretty sure that stocks are already dwindling for this highly-rated product with 4.7 stars out of 5 stars on Amazon.

Why you should buy the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker

Is a smart grill worth it? In this day and age, it definitely is, and appliances like the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker are among the top smart home gadgets for the BBQ that you can buy. Among the functions of this multi-purpose electric device are grilling, with the same performance of a full-sized propane grill; smoking, using real burning wood pellets to create authentic barbecue bark and flavor; and air frying, which adds woodfire flavor to air fried food while you cook them outdoors. With these functions, the Ninja Woodfire Pro is making a run at our roundups of the best smart grills and smokers, best outdoor grills, and best air fryers, all at once.

But what makes the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker smart? It’s the built-in thermometer, which can monitor the cooking progress of your food, and alerts you when they’re done. You can choose how you want your meals to be prepared, either by manually setting the temperature or by selecting from various presets. Every purchase of the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker also comes with two blends of Ninja Woodfire pellets that you’ll use for flavor, not fuel.

With barbecue season in full swing, the Ninja Woodfire Pro outdoor grill and smoker is available at a discounted price.

