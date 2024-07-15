Best NordicTrack Prime Day deals: treadmills and exercise bikes

Among the many Prime Day deals happening right now, we’ve narrowed things down to the best NordicTrack deals so you can easily find the right smart home gym equipment for your situation and your budget. Keep reading and we’ll take you through everything you need to know, from the best treadmill prices to the best exercise bikes, and a heap of information on what to think about before buying. Here’s all you need to know neatly rounded up in one place.

Best NordicTrack treadmill Prime Day deals

NordicTrack is responsible for much of the best smart home gym equipment and a treadmill is a core addition. Sure, you could head outside but what if the weather is excessively hot or wet? A treadmill stops you from having to worry about weather conditions. Below, we’ve picked out all the best NordicTrack treadmill Prime Day deals.

NordicTrack Commercial 1250 treadmill —

Best NordicTrack exercise bike Prime Day deals

If you want one of the best exercise bikes and at a great price, these NordicTrack exercise bike Prime Day deals will set you up nicely. We’ve picked out all the best offers so you can quickly find the right deal for you. An exercise bike is great for getting some cardio in without having to leave the house.

NordicTrack Commercial S15i exercise bike —

NordicTrack Commercial VU exercise bike —

NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle —

How to choose a NordicTrack on Prime Day

What do you want to accomplish from your home gym equipment? That’s the biggest question you need to answer before you buy any NordicTrack equipment. NordicTrack focuses on cardio equipment but there are some strength training tools.

When it comes to cardio, what do you prefer to do? Do you love to walk and run or cycle? NordicTrack offers both treadmills and exercise bikes so you need to think about how you prefer to work out. It also does elliptical machines which are a little like cycling but not. Again, think about what you’ve enjoyed when you’ve visited a gym or simply headed outside for some exercise.

NordicTrack sells some rowing machines as well as strength machines so again — does this appeal?

In all cases, you need to think about budget as well as size constraints. NordicTrack equipment is an investment so you’ll save plenty of money over time compared to a gym membership but it is quite an outlay to start with so you want to be right with the choice you make.

All equipment takes up space too so if you have limited room at home, measure carefully. Look for equipment which is foldable or portable in some way so you’re not restricted to where you place it the first time around.

When it comes to exercise, you want to make it as easy as possible to achieve. It’s simple to come up with excuses but if you plan ahead, you’ll commit to it. Think about how the machine will fit into your lifestyle, read up on how easy it is to use then adjust accordingly.

Smaller details like how fast a treadmill goes or how much resistance there is in an exercise bike should be considered too. If you plan on running fast, you’ll likely need to spend more to gain a motor that can handle it. Look for a great screen too so you can easily be entertained while you’re working out. Sometimes, running is a matter of being distracted, especially when the distances get longer and further.

How we chose these NordicTrack Prime Day deals

We know our stuff when it comes to tracking down deals. We don’t do these things just around Prime Day or other major sales events — we check out deals every day of the year. That means we know what we’re looking for. You see, sometimes deals can look great during Prime Day but in reality, we’re just talking an incremental discount compared to outside of the Prime Day deals. Because we spend so much time looking at deals, we can spot this occurring and react accordingly.

We make sure we only feature deals that we would recommend to our friends and family, or that we would buy ourselves. We also know our way around technology so we can confidently say if any of the NordicTrack items above are worth your time.

After all, a deal is only good if it’s something that’s actually worth owning. We make sure to do that by researching everything we feature as well as checking it’s relatively new technology and not something that has been surpassed by newer and more expensive items.

By combining all that, you get the best NordicTrack deals possible and neatly rounded up in one place. We check and update regularly so if anything changes, you’ll be the first to know about it.