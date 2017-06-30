Nordisk has created a one-pound tent for solo backpackers

Why it matters to you Backpackers looking to go ultralight will love this tent, which weighs in at just 1 pound and packs down exceedingly small.

Ultralight backpackers and mountaineers looking to shed extra weight from their backpacks now have a new option when it comes to choosing a tent. Danish gear company Nordisk has introduced a model that is so compact that it just might be the lightest single-person tent ever created, setting a new standard for lightweight camping shelters to follow.

According to Nordisk, the Lofoten 1 ULW tips the scales at just 490 grams, which translates to 1.08 pounds. That’s several ounces lighter than most of the competition, and while that may not sound like much, for an ultralight hiker every ounce counts when hitting the trail.

In order to shave extra weight from the Lofoton 1, Nordisk had to first develop new tent poles that are lighter than previous models without compromising durability in any way. To achieve this, the tent’s designers built the poles out of aluminum, which offers the rigidity needed to keep the tent standing — even in adverse conditions — without adding much in the way of bulk. Those same poles use very short segment lengths, which allow the tent to pack down to an uncompressed size of just 4.3 inches by 8.6 inches. That means that this backcountry shelter isn’t just lightweight, but it won’t take up much room in a pack either.

Despite its svelte size, the Lofoton 1 is still a dual-layer tent, which helps to provide a bit of extra protection from the elements. Nordisk employed a silicon coating on the outside fabrics which help to make them durable, while also offering some water-repellent capability, too. An integrated suspension system made from flexible rope helps the tent to maintain its shape when it is erected.

Other features of the new Lofoton tent include a small exterior vestibule, an integrated gear loft for internal storage, and an adjustable cabin width that can be expanded to hold two people in a pinch. Nordisk says that the Lofoton uses breathable fabrics to improve its ventilation and it can be set up in just under two minutes.

The Lofoton 1 ULW is scheduled for release in spring 2018. The pricing for the new tent has not yet been revealed.