This feature-packed winter parka includes a Wi-Fi hotspot to keep you plugged in

Kraig Becker
When most of us go shopping for a winter jacket, we usually look for things like warmth and comfort first and foremost. Depending on our needs, we may also want water and wind-resistant fabrics and possibly a hood, too. Anything beyond that, however, is generally just icing on the cake, providing extra features that might make our life a bit easier while dealing with snow, ice, and cold temperatures. If you happen to be one of those people who really appreciates a lot of those extras, we have just the jacket for you.

Launched on recently Kickstarter, the Norrland Parka is essentially the Swiss Army knife of winter jackets. As you would expect, it is made from materials designed to keep us warm in temperatures as low as negative 22-degrees Fahrenheit, while also keeping wind, snow, and rain at bay. Beyond that, it includes a surprisingly amount of functionality that could make it especially enticing for gadget-loving outdoor enthusiasts. Those features include pockets made for holding smartphones, tablets, and earbuds, as well as a secure wallet pocket that is RFID shielded. Other handy storage areas include a sunglasses pocket and another for storing a passport. There is even a designated pocket for carrying an Apple Pencil, although if you don’t own one of those the zipper comes with an attached stylus as well.

Of course, keeping your gadgets powered up while on the go can be a challenge, particularly in cold temperatures. To help with that, the Norrland Parka comes with a 6,000 mAh battery pack, which can route power directly to the smartphone and tablet pockets. That’s enough to recharge most smartphones two to three times, making it a bit easier to get through a long day.

Perhaps the parka’s most intriguing feature is its onboard Wi-Fi hotspot. The device can provide internet access to up to five other gadgets at any given time, with the hotspot name and password found on the inside of the pocket that holds it. The Kickstarter doesn’t mention which networks the hotspot operates on, but presumably, it will be easy to connect it to an existing carrier as the jacket’s designers say they can ship it worldwide.

The Swiss-based designers of the parka had hoped to raise $10,700 to get the Norrland Parka into production, but it took less than 24 hours to hit that mark. As of this writing, they are closing in on $93,000 in pledges with more than a month to go in the Kickstarter campaign. That means the jacket — which is available in two different designs and four colors — should go into production on schedule later this year and start shipping to backers by August. When it does become available it is expected to sell for $899, although early bird supporters can order one now for as little as $288. As always, it pays to understand the risks of backing any crowdfunding campaign before pledging your support.

Find out more on the Norrland Parka’s Kickstarter page.

