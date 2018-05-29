Omnicharge makes compact battery packs to power all of your outdoor adventures

Share

It seems as if just about every device we carry with us on our outdoor excursions these days comes equipped with rechargeable batteries. From headlamps to GPS navigational tools to smartphones and cameras, keeping our gadgets charged while in the backcountry can be a real challenge. Thankfully, a company called Omnicharge has a line of portable battery packs that are specifically designed for those of who need our technology, including our laptops, to work no matter where we go.

The Omnicharge Omni 20 comes equipped with a 20,400 mAh rechargeable battery, two standard USB ports — including one that supports QC 3.0 fast-charging — and an OLED screen for monitoring power levels, temperature, remaining battery life, and other settings. The device offers pass-through charging that allows it to recharge other devices while its own internal battery recharges as well. It even features a standard AC outlet with a 100-watt output, which can be used to power laptops, projectors, drones, and LCD screens. It also boasts DC in and out charging, which makes it far more versatile than other small battery packs on the market. Best of all, the Omni 20 has a small profile and weighs just 1.4 pounds, making it compact and easy to carry.

Alternatively, the Omni 20 USB-C offers a similar size and profile to the standard Omni 20, but drops the AC outlet in favor of adding a 100-watt USB-C outlet that can be used for charging laptops and other devices that support the format. This drops the weight to 1.1 pounds, while bringing a new level of versatility to the battery pack. This model has the ability to serve as a USB-C hub, allowing for the transfer of data files between devices, making it particularly useful for outdoor photographers and drone pilots operating in the field. As with its sibling, this model also features dual USB ports for charging small gadgets like smartphones, tablets, cameras, and so on.

Both versions of the Omni 20 have been built for use in the outdoors. They feature high-quality, durable cases that are head and shoulders above most other battery packs of this kind. This alone makes them a great option for outdoor professionals and travelers who need portable power that can withstand plenty of abuse. All of this durability and versatility comes at a price, as the standard Omni 20 and the Omni 20 USB-C cost $249 and $200, respectively. That’s more expensive than a standard battery pack from most of the competition, but then again, those don’t usually come with AC outlets, high-capacity batteries, and so much onboard technology.