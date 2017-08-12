Osprey GearKit duffels are a squirrel’s dream, with pockets and pouches galore

Why it matters to you Osprey's GearKit duffels stand out from other bags due to their pockets, pouches, and compartments that allow you to stuff everything you need for a well-stocked portable base camp.

Osprey is always designing new bags to make your outdoors life easier, and the company’s new GearKit duffel bags are no exception. GearKit bags stand out from other bags due to their pockets, pouches, and compartments, which allow you to stuff everything you need for a well-stocked portable basecamp. Announced earlier this year, the new GearKit bags, which include the TrailKit, the SnowKit, and the BigKit, are now available on Osprey’s website.

The GearKit bags differ in size and target audience, but they all share a similar design and feature set. The GearKit lineup is an organizer’s dream with a variety of internal compartment and external pockets for clothing, nutrition, and gear. On the inside, there is a large main compartment that opens via a lockable U-shaped zipper and is perfect for clothing and other essentials. There is also an internal zippered mesh side panel pocket and a helmet attachment that can tuck out of the way when not in use. The main compartment and end pockets are constructed with a weatherproof fabric and rain flaps that will keep your supplies protecting from the elements.

Hands down, the best feature is the large ventilated outer pocket that can carry dirty sneakers or boots. This packet not only protects your clothing and gear from the soiled footwear, it also allows the shoes and boots to air out and dry while you travel. Functional and comfortable, the GearKit bags can be carried like a traditional duffel using one of the four burly handles. You also can pull out the included backpack straps to portage the bag like a backpack, or purchase an optional shoulder strap for side-carrying.

The GearKit bags are similar in many ways, but they can be differentiated by their size and purpose. As its name implies, the TrailKit is a duffel bag for trail runners, mountain bikers, road cyclists, and other athletes. At 40 liters and 1.9 pounds, the TrailKit is moderately sized, making it perfect for a weekend race. The SnowKit is the midrange bag, coming in slightly bigger than the TrailKit and smaller than the BigKit. With a capacity of 45L, it easily can accommodate the extra gear you need for a weekend of fun during the winter. The BigKit, which is the king-sized model in the GearKit lineup, provides up to 65L of storage space. This extra space is perfect for a weekend trip with multiple people or a longer trek alone.

All three GearKit duffel bags are available now on Osprey’s website. The 40L TrailKit costs $120, while the 45L SnowKit is priced at $130 and the 65L BigKit will set you back $150.