Park and Diamond collapsible bicycle helmet can be stuffed in your pocket

Why it matters to you People are less likely to wear a helmet if it's bulky and looks awkward. The Park and Diamond helmet fixes that.

When it comes to bicycle safety, wearing a helmet can be the difference between life and death. However, getting riders to wear a helmet can be a battle of its own. Helmets are bulky, difficult to carry around, and can definitely diminish one’s cool factor.

Rather than looking like a hunk of foam, the Park and Diamond helmet is nearly as thin as a baseball cap while remaining just as protective as something more traditional. When a cyclist is done riding, the helmet can be collapsed, folded, rolled, and stuffed into a water bottle or pocket.

This stylized and portable helmet was developed by Virginia Tech students David Hall and Jordan Klein in response to a serious bike accident. Hall’s sister was riding her bike through the intersection of Park and Diamond streets near the campus when she was the victim of a hit-and-run. She wasn’t wearing a helmet, and she spent four months in a coma. Luckily, she made a full recovery.

Riding without a helmet is a common sight, especially around college towns. People don’t want to be stuck carrying it around after locking the bike up.

“We thought, ‘What does every bike and bag have? A place to store a water bottle. So, if the helmet fits in that space, the rider can always be covered,'” Klein said in a conversation with Red Bull. “Carrying a helmet becomes a seamless part of life.”

Through¬†the Red Bull Launchpad, a collegiate start-up competition, Park and Diamond earned a paid trip to New York to show off the helmet at the TechCrunch Disrupt, one of the top tech conferences in the country. They also were able to receive¬†feedback from Red Bull athlete Austin Horse, one of the fastest courier-style street racers in the world. He believes the helmet has a chance to grow alongside the rising popularity of bike-share programs. If it’s easy to bring along a helmet, more people are likely to grab a bike.

So far, the team has raised about $175,000 to prove out the technology and construct prototypes. They hope to raise $1 million for tooling and production thanks to the buzz they’ve created through Red Bull and TechCrunch.