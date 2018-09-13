Digital Trends
Outdoors

Take your workout up a notch with two new fitness watches from Polar

Kraig Becker
By
1 of 5
Polar Vantage Fitness Watch
Polar Vantage Fitness Watch
Polar Vantage Fitness Watch
Polar Vantage Fitness Watch
Polar Vantage Fitness Watch

Apple isn’t the only one with a hot new wearable device designed to help athletes track their performance more accurately. On Thursday, September 13, Polar announced a pair of new multisport fitness watches that bring a slew of impressive features to the table, including improved battery life, better heart rate tracking, and an onboard virtual coach that can help improve workouts. Best of all, you won’t have to wait until next week to preorder one, as you can already reserve one today.

The new Polar Vantage V and the Vantage M share many of the same features, even though they are aimed at very different users. The Vantage V was built for elite athletes looking to track their performance as closely as possible, while the Vantage M is built for a more mainstream audience. Still, both models come with preprogrammed profiles for more than 130 sports, accurate GPS tracking, a lightweight, waterproof design, and continuous heart rate monitoring. Both also feature sleeping tracking and smart coaching features that can let athletes know when they aren’t training hard enough or could be overtraining. The two watches even offer compatibility with Polar Flow for Coach, a free online platform that allows coaches and trainers to custom build workout routines for their athletes.

When designing the Vantage V and M, Polar was looking for ways to upgrade its onboard heart rate monitoring system with the hopes of making faster, more accurate, and more reliable. To that end, the company has given both watches a proprietary new heart rate monitor called Polar Precision Prime, which it says sets a new benchmark for the industry. The system uses three different methods for tracking an athlete’s heart rate, including nine optical channels with multiple colors and wavelengths of light, an electrical sensor that measures the quality of contact with the skin, and 3D acceleration. The result should be much better tracking not only during a workout but throughout the rest of the day, too.

The Vantage V brings a few extra features to the table that set it apart from its sibling, including an always-on LCD touchscreen and longer battery life (40 versus 30 hours). The biggest upgrade however is the V’s ability to track running power directly from the wrist, something that was only possible through a separate, external sensor before. Polar says the watch is the first of its kind to offer this functionality, which could be a real game-changer for serious athletes. The V also includes a feature called Recovery Pro that allows athletes to take a more holistic approach to measuring their training and recovery programs in an effort to avoid injury and limit downtime.

Both the Polar Vantage V and Vantage M are available to pre-order now for $500 and $280, respectively.

Don't Miss

Credit card-size device could slash the price of ultrasound sensors
yamaha power assist ebikes stores pa 1
Outdoors

Yamaha brings Power Assist ebikes to the U.S. for the first time

Yamaha has announced that its line of four Power Assist ebikes are now available in cycling shops across the U.S., marking the very first time that those electric bikes have been sold in the country.
Posted By Kraig Becker
nemo diving system kickstarter ssa reef
Emerging Tech

You don’t need scuba certification to use this clever crowdfunded diving system

Nemo is a super-compact, surface-supplied-air (SSA) diving system, which will allow users to dive beneath the waves without having to worry about carrying a bulky tank on their back.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lyft launches its first app based scooter service denver
Outdoors

Lyft’s first app-based scooter service rolls into Denver

If you thought there were enough electric scooters in your city, then watch out — Lyft has just joined the club. It launched its first scootershare service in Denver, Colorado, on September 6, with more cities coming soon.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Outdoors

These choice iPhone bike mounts hold your phone so you don't have to

You shouldn't use your iPhone while biking but you may want to use your phone's GPS to navigate to your destination. Thankfully, there are numerous iPhone bike mounts available. These are our favorites.
Posted By Will Nicol
autonomous sailboat crosses atlantic dsc 0538 1
Emerging Tech

Do we call it a roboat? An autonomous sailboat successfully crosses Atlantic Ocean

An unmanned, autonomous robot sailboat has successfully crossed the Atlantic Ocean for the first time, completing the 1,800 mile journey between Newfoundland, Canada, and Ireland.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
lex kickstarter seat folding exoskeleton situation 34
Emerging Tech

Lex is a wearable exoskeleton that lets you take a comfortable seat anywhere

Newly launched on Kickstarter, Lex is a pair of wearable, folding exoskeleton legs that transform into an ultra-versatile portable seat -- so you can kick back and relax anywhere you go.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
awesome tech you cant buy yet sterka ebike feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: DIY ebikes, bionic chairs, and toilet targets

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the Web this week. You can't buy this stuff yet, but it sure is fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Outdoors

Take on the forces of nature with one of the best backpacking tents you can buy

Whether you're headed out for the weekend or a thru-hike, these are the best backpacking tents you can buy. A proper backpacking tent allows you to stay comfortable and cozy on beautiful days or when the forces of nature seem to be…
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
best bike racks Allen hitch-mounted bike rack
Cars

Stop leaving grease stains on your seats with the best bike racks on the market

Shoving a bike in the back of a car is a great way to leave grease and mud stains on otherwise nice upholstery. Lucky for you, we've rounded up the best bike racks on the market, so you never have to get your car detailed again.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Ronan Glon
Fenix 5 Plus
Product Review

Garmin's Fenix 5X Plus is built for fitness freaks who fawn over every feature

With onboard music, full-color topographic maps, and new sport metrics, the Garmin Fenix 5X Plus sets a high bar for GPS smartwatches. Find out how it can help boost your performance in our Fenix 5X Plus review.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
google touring bird travel tool
Mobile

Google’s ‘Touring Bird’ can make it a whole lot easier to plan a trip

When you next settle down to plan a trip, take a moment to check out Touring Bird, a new web-based travel tool from Google that aims to surface fun stuff to do and make booking activities easy in popular cities around the world.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
yi one smart coffee mug
Emerging Tech

Yi-One smart mug will cool your coffee just enough for you to drink it

Updating the thermos for the new millenium, the innovative Yi-One mug will keep your coffee piping hot, before quickly cooling it when you want to take a sip. Hurry up and take our money!
Posted By Luke Dormehl
Deals

The best budget-friendly GoPro alternatives that won’t leave you broke

Warm weather is here, and a good action cam is the perfect way to record your adventures. You don't need to shell out the big bucks for a GoPro: Check out these great GoPro alternatives, including some 4K cameras, that won’t leave you…
Posted By Lucas Coll
drops crop dust smart sensors img 20170220 101937
Emerging Tech

‘Crop-dusting’ drones drop biodegradable sensors instead of pesticides

The future of farming might involve using drones to airdrop hundreds of tiny sensors, called PlantCopters, which can keep track of crop growth, crop health, and surrounding microclimate.
Posted By Luke Dormehl