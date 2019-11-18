REI Cyber Monday deals 2019: Everything you need to know

Don’t try to shop at REI on Black Friday. For the fifth year in a row, the outdoor retailer will give its employees a paid day off as part of its #OptOutside campaign. That doesn’t mean the retailer won’t participate in the popular shopping weekend altogether, however — and stores will reopen on Saturday to kick off its Cyber Monday sales, which will continue for the entire week.

The retailer is already discounting its inventory ahead of time through its yearly Gear Up and Get Out sale, which runs through November 25. There are some great deals to be had there, some equally as good as what we’ve seen from the retailer in Black Friday/Cyber Monday past.

To help you plan out your post-Black Friday plan of attack, and to also make sure you don’t blow your entire budget before REI opens its doors, we’re sharing below what we expect from the retailer. Keep in mind that companies love to make their Black Friday deals seem urgent — and many deals might actually be holdovers from prior sales and not as good of a deal as you think.

Below, we’ll point out a few deals that we think are among the best that you can get right now, what we expect to see from REI during its Cyber Week sales. Be sure to check this page frequently through Cyber Week for updates on the best deals.

Best pre-Black Friday REI deals

While we don’t know what REI will offer during its Cyber Week sale yet, using 2018’s ad gives us some clues as to what to expect. From here, we’ve combed through its Gear Up and Get Out sale list to pull out some of the best deals this go around, ones we don’t expect to see better deals during Cyber Week.

One of the deals that appear to be at its lowest prices is the deals on Garmin smartwatches. Last week, we shared several of these deals, which match the best prices from Black Friday weekend last year. Other deals that look to be their best are REI’s Peak Deals on its in-house brands of clothing and Trail Pod sleeping bags, Arc’teryx, and Patagonia.

Here are some of our favorite deals ahead of Cyber Week sales.

What to expect from REI for Cyber Week

While there are some excellent deals to be had right now, there are a few deals that we expect to see during Cyber Monday and the week after. Based on previous sales, we expect to see significant discounts on tents, as well as a substantial portion of REI’s in-house lines. Last year, REI had some deals on ski and snowboard outerwear, so decent discounts on brands like Burton, 686, and Anon are fairly likely.

Be sure to be on the lookout for sales on additional premium outerwear brands — last year REI offered discounts of up to 30% on several brands including Columbia, The North Face, and Marmot.

Although we haven’t heard yet, don’t be surprised if there are some sales on skis and snowboards: There are a few on sale during the Gear Up and Get Out sale — so these sales might be extended through Cyber Week and a few new ones added as well (we’ll keep checking).

