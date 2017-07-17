Rumpl’s new Puffy Poncho will keep you warm on your adventures

Why it matters to you Rumpl's Puffy Poncho delivers all of the performance of a puffy jacket in the form of a waterproof, packable, and cozy travel poncho that converts to a blanket, too.

Every outdoor enthusiast needs a good insulated puffy jacket for use during their cold weather adventures, but let’s face it, sometimes those types of coats can be overkill in more relaxed settings. With that in mind, the team at Rumpl went back to the drawing board to see if it could come up with something better. The result was the new Puffy Poncho, a more casual take on the insulated jacket that doesn’t sacrifice performance or versatility in any way.

Over the past few years Rumpl has earned a reputation for making cozy and durable blankets for use in the outdoors. That experience proved to be useful when creating the Puffy Poncho, as it is essentially a wearable version of the company’s other products. Made from 20D ripstop nylon fabrics, and featuring extremely efficient synthetic insulation, the poncho is lightweight (just 1.3 pounds), waterproof, durable, and warm. It features a three-panel hood and snaps that run down the sides, allowing the wearer to bundle it up tighter when the temperature really starts to drop. It is also machine washable and highly packable, making it a great travel companion, too.

When Rumpl first designed the Puffy Poncho the idea was to create something that could be worn for use at festivals, in the park, or around the campfire. With that in mind, it incorporated some useful extra features that will come in handy in those types of environments. For instance, the poncho has an invisible zipper pocket that has been designed to safely hold a beverage, completely hands free. It also has an interior media pocket, complete with headphone port, for safely carrying around a smartphone, too. And if that wasn’t enough, when not being worn, it can also be spread out on the ground like a traditional blanket.

A few weeks back, Rumpl launched a Kickstarter campaign with the intention of taking the poncho from concept to reality. Now, that campaign is wrapping up, and it has proven to be a successful one. The team had hoped to raise $20,000 to get the Puffy Poncho into production, but it has pulled in more than $70,000. That means it should ship in December of this year, with a price tag of $159.

Find out more at gorumple.com.