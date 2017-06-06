Sea to Sky Pack is fully waterproof, and can fit in your back pocket

Why it matters to you Backpacks are great for transporting things, but sometimes, transporting backpacks can be a bit of a burden. Not so with the new Sea to Sky Pack.

Who says you have to wear a backpack on your back? Certainly not the creators of the Sea to Sky Pack, as their waterproof backpack fits just as well in your back pocket as it does, you know, on your back. It’s the first product to come from a new Portland-based startup appropriately named Pacific Northwest, and it’s meant for outdoor enthusiasts who aren’t afraid of a little weather.

Constructed with 100-percent Cordura material, this durable pack is capable of holding 24 liters of whatever you’d like, and keeping those 24 liters completely dry even if the pack itself is submerged in water. And aside from its waterproof capabilities, the Seat to Sky Pack also comes with a number of other features that ought to come in handy for the serious (or not so serious) hiker. For example, there are plenty of roomy and secure side pockets, as well as padded, adjustable, and breathable mesh straps to keep your backpack dry no matter how sweaty you get. The additional sternum strap can help with comfort and balance, too.

If you get into troubled waters, there’s a 95-decibel emergency whistle, and the main zipper is also reflective so that you stay visible (and thereby safe) at all times.

And even with all these features, the Sea to Sky Pack weighs in at just 5.5 ounces, and can be compressed into the included stuff sack to just 4.5 by 3 inches, which means it’s smaller than a can of soda (and certainly better for you). “We made the pack we always wanted to have but could never find on the market,” said Pacific Northwest co-founder Mikaella Go. “While some lightweight daypacks were good, they weren’t waterproof. Or if they were waterproof, they were small capacity or bulky to store. We are fully confident that this pack has the best of everything.”

You can pre-order a Sea to Sky Pack for $54 now from Kickstarter, and choose from Ursus Black, Pacific Blue, Fire Coral, and Special Kickstarter Green. The packs are slated for delivery in September 2017.