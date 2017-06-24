Seek Adventure App takes the Pokémon Go concept a step further

Why it matters to you Pokémon Go was a huge craze. With the ability to earn tangible prizes, Seek has the chance to be even bigger.

When Pokémon Go launched last year, the world changed for weeks. All of the sudden, people were gathering in large numbers in locations they didn’t gather before. The aim was to get people outdoors and it worked. Seek Adventure App plans to take things a step further.

Just like Pokémon Go, Seek uses geo-location based gaming to engage users with their phones and the real world. Where Seek takes it a step further is by partnering with various brands and companies to offer real-world rewards through adventure.

When opening the app, Seek users can use the on-screen map to find digital treasure chests filled with prizes. These prizes can be anything, such as cash, gift cards, TVs, and more. Smaller treasure chests might contain coins, which can then be used to purchase keys to unlock Rare, Epic, and Legendary chests. These chests are harder to find, but offer better chances to earn big prizes.

All users have to do to start unlocking chests is go out on a walk, bike ride, or hike. Chests are scattered throughout neighborhoods and parks, or at destinations like theme parks or ski resorts. When users are within the capture range of 10 to 20 meters, they can tap on the chest and select “Capture.” Once selected, users will need to use their phone to look around for the chest using a radar. Once found, tapping it will reveal the prize. With over 90 million digital treasure chests around the world, there are many chances to earn some tangible rewards.

Seek is unique in that it provides a powerful marketing platform for meaningful consumer engagement. Current sponsors include Universal Pictures, Cinemark, Samsung, Six Flags, Blendtec, Goal Zero, and more.

With these sponsors come special promotions. For instance, when Seek partnered up with Universal Studios and Cinemark to promote the release of The Mummy, users could open the mummy sarcophagus. Opening one at a Cinemark theater offered the chance to win $100 gift cards, concessions discounts, or free movie tickets.

Seek Adventure App is currently available for both Android and iOS devices. It is completely free for all users, who have nothing to lose except battery power.