Live the high life down under in Sierra Escape’s luxury solar-powered tents

The traditional camping experience has been redefined by luxury “glamping,” and the outdoor industry is slowly implementing more and more modern amenities into backcountry settings. Travel trailers and RVs have become vehicles for living off the grid for months at a time. Rooftop tents are in vogue and traditional tents are receiving significant upgrades, including solar power capabilities and lighting features. Australia’s Sierra Escape takes this experience to a new level. The eco-friendly lodge added two solar-powered glamping tents to its public offerings — one serving as a romantic getaway for two and the other a vacation spot for the whole family.

The Mudgee, Australia countryside sprawls across pristine rolling hills just northwest of Sydney. The area is regarded for its natural beauty and speckled with wineries, serving as the ultimate weekend escape for restless urban dwellers. The countryside is also teeming with wildlife including kangaroos, deer, and native birds, making for a true backcountry feel. Sierra Escape’s new offerings include the Duliti tent which sleeps up to seven people, and the Uralla tent which is designed for two, or a couple with an infant under the age of two.

The Dulili tent features two queen beds, a single trundle, and a second bedroom with a double bed. Large windows guarantee unprecedented views of lavish sunrises and starry night skies. Glass sliding doors give you the option of letting the outside in and there are also both indoor and outdoor dining tables with enough seating for everyone, as well as a wood burning fireplace for those chilly evenings.

There is a large bathroom with a shower and a flushing toilet; appliances include a kitchen with a gas stove, a BBQ pit, and a small 12-volt fridge. USB ports and outlets allow for charging your electronics or working off the grid. Everything is solar powered to limit the environmental footprint, so the power supply is limited to the fridge, lighting, and portable electronic devices — leave your hair dryers and straighteners at home and enjoy the rustic experience.

The Uralla tent is the ideal romantic getaway featuring a designer kitchen, king-sized bed, and an outdoor freestanding tub located in a private space so you can literally soak in the views, unhindered by society. You can book the Dulili for $650 per night or the Uralla for $550 per night on the Sierra Escape website.