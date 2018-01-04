Therm-a-Rest’s new line of sleeping bags has something for every camper

Outdoor gear manufacturer Therm-a-Rest, best known for its impressive line of sleeping pads, launched a new line of sleeping bags to help make your next camp outing more comfortable. The new bags come in three models that are designed to meet the needs of campers and backpackers venturing out in just about any season, providing a good night’s sleep in a wide variety of conditions.

Perhaps the most versatile of the new sleeping bags is the Space Cowboy, which is designed for outings that take place from late spring into early fall. This bag is rated for use in temperatures down to 45 degrees Fahrenheit, but it can be paired with the Corus HD Quilt to add extra warmth and comfort. This gives the Space Cowboy a nice level of versatility, making it the only sleeping bag you need for most outings, but extending its use into other seasons without the need to own a second bag.

The Space Cowboy also features Therm-a-Rest’s SynergyLink Connectors that allow it to seamlessly integrate with the company’s sleeping pads and it is filled with a synthetic insulation called eraLoft, which is not only warm and water-resistant but highly compressible, too. The bag puts the majority of the insulation around the torso where warmth is needed the post, with less eraLoft around the legs. The result is a bag that is amongst the lightest in its class, tipping the scales at just 1 pound, 3 ounces for the regular model.

The Space Cowboy comes in three sizes small, regular, and long, with prices ranging from $140 to $160.

The second new sleeping bag in the Therm-a-Rest line-up is the Parsec, which is designed for use in colder weather, alpine settings, or on ultralight backpacking trips. The Parsec has a temperature rating of 20-degrees Fahrenheit, making it ideal for use in all but the coldest of winter conditions. It features SynergyLink Connectors for sleeping pad integration, a draft collar for keeping the cold air out, a cinchable hood, and an external zippered pocket. This bag uses 800-fill hydrophobic down for its insulation, Corus HD Quilt computability, and comes with what Therm-a-Rest calls its “Toe-asis” foot warming pocket to keep your feet warmer on cold nights.

The Parsec is available in small, regular, and long, with prices ranging from $380 to $420.

Finally, Therm-a-Rest also introduced a bag designed for use on winter camping trips and mountaineering expeditions called the Oberon. This bag weighs in 2 pounds, 7 ounces for the regular model, but carries a temperature rating of zero-degrees Fahrenheit. It features 800-fill hydrophobic down, connecting loops for both a sleeping pad and quilt, as well as the Toe-asis foot warming pocket. Much like the Parsec, it has a cinchable hood, draft collars, full-length, snag-free zippers, and an external pocket for stashing a phone, headlamp, or other important small items. It is available in three sizes that sell for $480 to $520.

The entire line of new sleeping bags is available now. Visit Thermarest for more information.