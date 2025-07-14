This power station changed the way we camp as a family

We recently decided to take a family camping trip – something I used to love to do with my husband but not dared since I became a mom to my children.

So it was with some trepidation that we packed up the car to the brim and headed to the coast with toddlers in tow.

While previously we’ve ‘gone basic’ when it comes to camping, this time we decided we needed a couple of reinforcements.

While we enjoy biking on the trails, with toddlers tagging along we decided to upgrade the experience to e-bikes to make things a little more manageable, so we added the Aventon e-bikes—the Aventure 3 ($1,999) and Pace 4 (which some may remember from my last article, where I got hooked on the e-bike world).

With the added weight which comes with e-bikes, we needed to make sure we had a bike rack that couldn’t accommodate them, and we went with the 2-Bike Hitch Electric Bike Rack from Young Electric ($359.99).

There’s also the question of getting comfortable sleep – sure, we can’t expect amazing slumber when out under the stars, but we wanted to smooth the experience over for the kids. To that end, we went for the Jackery HomePower 3000 ($2,499), a portable generator that stole the spotlight, with the goal of making bedtimes a bit more like home while getting all the benefits of the outdoors (and hopefully giving my kids a lifelong love of camping…).

A rocky start

We arrived at the campsite at 10:30pm, which was a bit of a nightmare. The kids had been asleep in the car and woke up cranky and confused as we started digging through everything in the dark (although somehow, our two dogs were a sleepy dream to manage).

It quickly turned into a one-person race against time with my husband setting up our giant cabin tent solo while I tried to keep the peace.

We couldn’t get to the Jackery without unloading the kids, and we didn’t want to risk waking everyone in the campground.

An important note: the Jackery is heavy, at nearly 60lbs. Ours doesn’t have wheels, and it’s not specifically designed for portability or outdoor use. You definitely feel it when you’re moving it around.

However, once the tent was up and we got the generator inside, everything shifted. We powered on some lights and the iPad, and suddenly the mood turned from meltdown to magical.

The kids were calm again and cozy in their sleeping bags. That moment set the tone for the rest of the trip and it finally felt like our adventure had begun.

E-bikes that changed the game

In my last article, I shared more about my very first experience riding an e-bike, specifically the Aventon Pace 4 Step-Through ($1,699), so I decided to bring it along on our trip.

If you’ve ever tried managing a large campground with young kids and dogs, you know it can feel like a workout.

This time, my husband and I each rode an e-bike. To get them to the coast, we used a heavy-duty e-bike rack with a built-in ramp, meaning we thankfully didn’t need to lift the 50lb bikes. I’d strongly recommend a similar setup for anyone taking e-bikes on a road trip, as it really takes the stress out of things, even if it does add to the cost.

When it came to our ride, my husband took the Aventure 3 while I rode the Pace 4, each towing a trailer with a kid and a dog in tow. We glided across packed trails and winding paths without breaking a sweat.

The Aventure 3 is designed to be more rugged, and it handled the rougher terrain and gravel with much greater aplomb thanks to its wide tires and rugged frame.

The Pace 4 gave me a smooth and comfortable ride on paved stretches and light trails – but it’s definitely not made for rugged terrain. On one ride near the beach, the gravel got a little too rough and I had to hop off and walk it back. Sand was a total no-go. That definitely took some of the “adventure” out of the ride and reminded me that if we want to tackle more off-road trails next time, it might be better for both of us to bring fat-tire bikes like the Aventure 3.

For parents juggling kids and gear across big campgrounds, having an e-bike can be a total game-changer, turning what could be a tiring trek into an easy, even fun, ride.

We didn’t have to worry about charging the bikes during our two-night trip—we’d gotten to know their range around our neighborhood and were confident they’d last.

They were mostly used for joy rides around the site and trips to the beach, so charging never became a concern. That said, if we were planning to clock serious miles, we’d definitely need to plan for a power source.

Gear Upgrades That Made a Difference

Since my first ride, I’ve added a few upgrades to both bikes that made a big difference when heading away from the city.

Front (Aventon, $59.99) and rear racks (Aventon, $65.99) were great for storage, especially with kids, and gave us a place to stash snacks, water bottles, and random treasures picked up along the trail.

Fenders (Aventon, $69.99) helped keep them dry in the trailer after a muddy shortcut back to camp. Those little additions made the ride more comfortable for everyone, and a lot less messy.

One thing I didn’t expect: my water bottle flew out of its holder during a bumpy stretch of road while we were cruising downhill. It caught me off guard, and next time I’ll make sure it’s secured a little better—or opt for a different cage altogether.

Mornings made better

Every morning started with something that felt downright luxurious. Using our small coffee maker plugged into the Jackery generator felt ridiculously luxurious, as we brewed hot java right at our site.

Sipping a fresh cup beside the fire as the coastal clouds rolled in was a quiet moment of joy that made everything feel just right.

It set the tone for the entire day—and quietly reminded me how much comfort a little power can bring, even in the wild.

Camp cooking for the modern era

We also brought a compact air fryer, and at first it felt a little silly to pack it for a camping trip. But once we started using it, we couldn’t stop. It wasn’t necessary, but it turned out to be surprisingly fun and effortless.

We didn’t have to tend to a grill, cook in shifts, or keep kids away from a hot BBQ. It made mealtimes easier and gave us more time to actually relax and enjoy being together, making breakfast sausages and hot dogs with no mess and no waiting.

Comforts of home, under the stars

Nights were one of my biggest worries, as settling the kids in for the night is hard enough at home, let alone doing it in an unfamiliar place and terrain.

That’s a big part of why I wanted to bring power, to help recreate some of the home ambiance, and I was surprised, if I’m honest, with how well it worked.

At night, our campsite glowed with twinkle lights, phones stayed charged, music played, and the kids curled up with an iPad, fully charged and ready for Curious George under the stars.

We powered their nightlight and sound machine too, just like at home. It made bedtime feel completely familiar, even while camping. That small sense of routine helped the kids settle quickly and gave us all a better night’s sleep.

One of the coolest things was that the Jackery generator also powered my husband’s CPAP machine.

I’ve never been camping with him while he was able to use it, and it was an absolute game changer. No snoring. No interruptions. He woke up feeling great.

I did too. If you know CPAPs, you know how rare that kind of peaceful night can be while camping.

Final thoughts: camping, reimagined

To reiterate, the Jackery HomePower 3000 is no joke—it’s nearly 60 pounds and doesn’t have wheels, so it’s not the easiest thing to move around, especially if you’re dealing with limited mobility.

But it consistently delivered comfort and ease—from lighting to coffee to sleep—I still think it’s absolutely worth it.

That said, for a two-night weekend with fairly heavy use—including running lights, an iPad, a coffee maker, a sound machine, a CPAP, and even an air fryer—it held up surprisingly well.

We didn’t run out of power, and by 9:30am on Sunday the Jackery was at 32% and after our last ride through the campsite, while the bikes were at 24% for the Aventure 3 and 31% for the Pace 4.

If we’d stayed longer or used the air fryer more often, a solar panel or power top-up would’ve been a smart backup. If you plan to use it the way we did, I’d recommend having a solar panel for backup just in case.

If you’re thinking about upgrading your camping setup, a power generator would be a great addition.

I never thought we’d be camping with toddlers, let alone brewing coffee and watching cartoons under the stars.

But with the right gear, we didn’t just survive the trip, we actually had a great time. The Jackery, in particular, made everything seem seamless in a way I would have never expected when camping, especially with kids. Now we’re already planning the next one.