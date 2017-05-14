Bring the beach anywhere with Airstream’s kitschy Tommy Bahama trailer

Why it matters to you Everyone wants to start their permanent weekend someday. Tommy Bahama and Airstream's recent partnership makes you want to start it even sooner.

Airstream and Tommy Bahama recently teamed up for a trailer collaboration that — on both paper and execution — makes entirely too much sense. With Airstream as America’s most widely known RV manufacturer and Tommy Bahama promoting its island-inspired lifestyle, combining the two results in the ultimate home away from home — i.e. The perfect weekend getaway.

Keeping freedom, comfort, style, and relaxation in mind, these two lifestyle brands partnered to create the Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer. It’s the ultimate way to enjoy a weekend, spend time with family and friends, go on an adventure, or just simply relax.

The special edition trailer comes designed with comfort and relaxation in mind through and through. From inside, wide panoramic windows offer great views of the outdoors while every surface of the interior feels like a tropical life by the sea. Wood laminate coats the cabinets as wood blinds and shuttered lockers maintain a warm, beach feeling.

It’s often said a kitchen is the heart of a home and here is no different. This Tommy Bahama trailer features a high-end range, a large sink, a microwave, and plenty of storage for food, utensils, or otherwise. For entertainment, a backlit bar contains a built-in chiller, an ice maker, and plenty of wine and spirit storage. Meanwhile, a premium Polk sound system keeps music pumping throughout the trailer.

Other features include a rear hatch for easy loading or for letting an ocean breeze blow in. When the day is over, close it up and enjoy the rig’s queen size bed that’s outfit with premium bedding, of course. The dining area in the kitchen converts to another sleeping area, allowing comfortable rest for up to four people. Two televisions, a shower, and a toilet round out the package for that home away from home feeling. In other words, camping in the outdoors doesn’t always have to feel like roughing it.

The Airstream Tommy Bahama Special Edition Travel Trailer is has a suggested price of $114,60o. Those interested are encouraged to check out the available brochure and search for a dealer nearby.