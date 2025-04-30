Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT: a smart e-Bike with dual power and style MSRP $3,999.00 Score Details “Buy Urtopia's Carbon Fusion GT if you're looking for a high-quality e-bike and want a ride that looks great.” Pros Eye-catching design and color

Easy access low step-thru frame

Lightweight carbon fiber frame

Ample power with dual wheel hub motors

Agile handling and smooth riding

Strong anti-theft features

Optional second battery extends range Cons Costs more than most competitors

Second battery partly blocks step-thru

Requires 4G subscription after the first year

Calling 2-inch tires fat tires is not accurate

Of all the e-bikes that have passed through my garage during testing, Urtopia’s Carbon Fusion GT has drawn the most unsolicited praise for its appearance. “What a beautiful bike” is the most frequent comment.

After I tell visitors about the Fusion GT’s dual wheel hub motors, carbon fiber frame, GPS anti-theft tracking, Bluetooth speaker, voice-responsive AI feature, and the cleverly designed second battery that resembles a water bottle, the usual response is, “That yellow finish is awesome.” Urtopia calls it Vital Orange.

The Fusion GT’s handlebars, headset, front suspension, wheels, fenders, and kickstand are all black, which nicely offsets the Vital Orange. The other option is Blazing Black, which I doubt will garner as much attention, which could be why security-conscious buyers might opt for it.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: purpose and best use

Urtopia’s Carbon Fusion GT is not just a pretty ride. In addition to its design, the Urtopia designers and engineers invested time in its functional aspects. The company refers to the Fusion GT as an eSUV. But, enough about looks.

You can use the Fusion GT in a variety of e-bike roles, although I would recommend against choosing it for mountain biking or cargo bike duty. It’s not a particularly fast e-bike, either, with top speeds that conform to Class II and Class III standards. The maximum speed with pedal assistance is 20 mph or 28 mph, depending on the Class setting, and 20 mph is the top speed when using the throttle only in either setting. Yes, you can ride the Fusion GT off-road on moderate terrain, but don’t expect high-speed riding.

The carbon fiber frame adds strength and durability while saving weight. Urtopia states that the bike, without options, weighs 55 pounds. As tested with the optional extended range battery and the optional MIK accessory-compatible rear rack installed, it weighed 65 pounds on my digital scale. That’s an average weight for an e-bike.

The Carbon Fusion GT e-bike’s tech suite is one of the most complete I’ve ever seen.

The difference I noticed, however, was in handling, which I will cover more below under ‘riding impressions’. Overall, the low-weight frame helps the Fusion GT feel exceptionally agile and easy to maneuver in tight areas and on moderately uneven terrain off the pavement.

The three standard applications where the Fusion GT should excel are commuting, moderate all-terrain exploring, and all-purpose riding.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: power by the numbers

Front wheel hub motor Bruce Brown / Digital Trends Rear wheel hub motor Bruce Brown / Digital Trends The standard battery under the front frame tube and the extended battery attached to the seat downtube Bruce Brown / Digital Trends

One of the Fusion GT’s best features is its modularity. If you want to cruise around the neighborhood, use the rear hub motor. If you’re on a tight schedule or facing a challenging incline, engage the front hub motor for the dual-motor setup, which Urtopia refers to as Turbo mode, for double the power and torque.

I test e-bike torque moving up my long, steep driveway from a standing start, using the throttle only. With the rear hub motor only, I had to pedal harder than I like. In Turbo mode, however, the bike moved up the driveway briskly.

The Fusion GT is easy to handle and provides a calm riding experience. There is little drama.

I like the Fusion GT’s power management; it’s easy to access extra torque when needed. If you’re only noodling around the neighborhood, which I tend to do a lot, why waste the power when the single motor is more than enough?

Power system – 36V Front hub motor 350 watts continuous power; 36 n/m of torque Rear hub motor 350 watts continuous power; 36 n/m of torque Dual motor power 1500 watts peak power Maximum speed – Class II Pedal assist 20 mph; throttle 20 mph Maximum speed – Class III Pedal assist 28 mph; throttle 20 mph Standard battery 36V x 14.7 Ah = 529.2 Wh Extended range battery (opt.) 36V x 9.8 Ah = 352.8 Wh Standard battery range Up to 70 miles Extended range battery Up to 50 miles Dual battery range Up to 120 miles Standard battery charging time About 3.5 hours Extended battery charging time About 2.5 hours

Note that the range ratings are maximum. To achieve those numbers, an average-weight individual with little or no cargo would need to use powered pedal assistance minimally and stick to lower speeds. Several factors can impact range, including high speeds, steep inclines, heavy loads, and throttle-only operation.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: comfort and convenience

The low step-thru frame makes it easy to get on the Fusion GT, which many people prefer. The water bottle-shaped optional extended range battery can make it a bit tougher to get your leg through, but there’s still more room, and access is easier than with most e-bikes.

Urtopia sells the Fusion GT in only one size and rates it suitable for riders from 5 feet 3 inches to 6 feet 3 inches tall. The maximum total cargo, including rider, luggage, and any items tied or bungee-corded to the bike, is 330 pounds.

The Fusion GT offers a smooth and comfortable ride. The standard Comfort Plus seat helps, as does an adjustable front fork suspension. There is no rear suspension.



The bike features 29.5-inch, 2-inch-wide Kendra tires. Urtopia refers to them as fat tires, which is a stretch as that description usually refers to tires that are 3.5 to 5 inches wide. The Kendras have a mildly knobby tread, and they do a great job. The large-diameter wheel also contributes to a smooth ride feel.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: riding impressions

I’ve already mentioned that the Fusion GT is easy to handle and provides a calm riding experience. There is little drama. Some e-bikes apply battery power at full force when you touch the pedals lightly, while others make lots of noise or jolt you when crossing even tiny irregularities.

The Fusion GT’s hydraulic disc brakes stop securely, without squealing. The Urtopia app enables you to adjust the power level for each riding mode to suit your preferences. The seat and handlebars adjust to fit your height and inseam, accommodating an upright riding posture.

The drama-free experience, smooth ride, and agile handling work together for an enjoyable ride.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: security and technology



The Carbon Fusion GT e-bike’s tech suite is one of the most complete I’ve ever seen. The system utilizes a 4G connection in addition to Bluetooth, allowing you to connect your smartphone to the Urtopia app.

A one-year subscription is included with the bike; additional years cost $39. The large display, seen above, uses dot matrix graphics and voice to communicate. You can also speak to the system for a currently limited number of functions.

When you set up the system, it can provide theft protection, turn-by-turn navigation, and fitness and health data compatible with Apple Health and Strava. With its internal GPS, the bike can alert you to unexpected movement, help you find where you left it, and track the bike if it is stolen. There’s also a powerful integrated Bluetooth speaker you can pair with other devices.

Urtopia Carbon Fusion GT e-bike: options and accessories

Urtopia offers a limited selection of racks, lights, and other accessories for the Fusion GT. The optional MIK rear rack, attached to the test bike in the photo above, can quickly and securely attach compatible bags, baskets, and other accessories.

Our take

You should consider buying Urtopia’s Carbon Fusion GT if you’re looking for a high-quality e-bike for general use, commuting, or light off-road riding, and want a ride that not only performs well but also looks great and utilizes only high-quality components. The list price is $3,999, which, without doubt, can buy three or four very good e-bikes, but none with this combination of style, tech, and function.

If the Fusion GT’s attention-getting design and Vital Orange finish are speaking to you, two other e-bikes that drew disproportionate praise for their appearance during my testing were the Priority e-Coast and the NIU BQi C3 Pro. The $1,999 e-Coast is a high-quality, classic-style e-bike with an upright riding posture, a moderate step-thru frame, and a Gates carbon drive belt. The $1,699 NIU BQi Cd Pro features twin batteries, a Gates belt, and an exceptionally low step-through frame. The NIU batteries have a distinctive color contrasting with the bike’s frame. Neither of the other bikes has the deep tech suite included with the Urtopia bike. Additionally, although they utilize carbon fiber drive belts, they do not feature carbon fiber frames.