Winter adventures are beckoning, and Volcom is here to keep you warm

Why it matters to you Conquering the outdoors is becoming easier as clothing manufacturers incorporate advances in insulation technology.

Winter is coming, and Volcom is here to help you prepare. The clothing brand has announced its 2018 winter collection of outerwear, pants, and accessories, and these garments promise to keep you warm even as you’re adventuring in the coldest of climates. Volcom has integrated its proprietary technology — including its Thermal Defense System, Zip Tech, Face Tech, and Volcom Stretch Technology — to ensure that you’re not only fully mobile, but fully protected from the elements.

The 2018 collection, now available in stores, was designed in collaboration with certified backcountry guide Bryan Iguchi, as well as X-Games medalist Pat Moore. Iguchi’s collection is meant for the harshest of conditions, and was manufactured with a focus on breathability, mobility, and ventilation. Meant for “self-propelled adventures in the alpine,” you’ll be able to perform at your best no matter how far from civilization you may be.

As for the Pat Moore collection, this line of clothing promises to be rugged yet clean, blending understated style with top-notch function. According to Moore, the inspiration for his line was derived from his childhood in New Hampshire, where ever-changing weather patterns required clothing to be fully versatile.

Both these lines integrate Volcom’s Thermal Defense System, which is comprised of thermal panels filled with natural down and warming fabrics meant to warm wearers up to their core. These panels are carefully placed to insulate your body in key locations. As for Zip Tech, this patented jacket-to-pant interface allows you to zip together just about any Volcom jacket to any Volcom pants, which lets you keep out the snow and keep in the heat, all without encroaching upon mobility.

Face Tech, much like Zip Tech, allows you to connect your jacket to your facemask, while Volcom’s Stretch Technology is incorporated into all outerwear to allow for “unrestricted flexibility and range of movement that snowboarding demands.”

Volcom’s designs take inspiration from athletes like Olympic hopefuls Marcus Kleveland, Torgeir Bergrem, Scotty James, and Elena Hight, all of whom provide important perspective as folks who live and breathe outdoor winter sports all the live long day. As such, Volcom promises that its 2018 collection is comfortable, versatile, and approachable for any lifestyle, either on or off the slopes.