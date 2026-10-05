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This Harry Potter phone came with a Hogwarts letter, and I’m suddenly a kid again

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is how you do a special edition phone

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Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Featured
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Special-edition smartphones are usually a little disappointing. A company partners with a massive franchise, changes the color of an existing phone, prints a logo somewhere on the back, throws in a wallpaper, and suddenly it’s being called a collector’s item. So I had my expectations tempered when Realme told me they were sending in a limited edition collab phone.

But after opening the retail box, the mini suitcase had me immersed. The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is the whole package. I got my hands on the phone recently, and I could see that Realme is taking the theme seriously. The phone arrives inside a brown suitcase-style collector’s box, complete with a Hogwarts acceptance letter, house-themed collectibles, a customized case, and matching accessories. You get a Magic Brown finish with a large metallic Hogwarts crest, gold accents, and a patterned rear panel inspired by the wizard chessboard.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition with special box case
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Everything about the phone is ‘magical’

The Magic Brown finish immediately gives the phone a warmer, almost book-like appearance, while the 3D diamond pattern across the rear adds enough texture that it doesn’t look like somebody simply printed Hogwarts branding onto a standard back panel.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition 2
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

Realme has mounted a large Hogwarts Four-House Crest directly into the rear panel, and under UV light it can reveal the colors associated with the four houses. Realme calls this its “Quadra Light-Sensing Color-changing Tech,” with the company warning that the effect can gradually fade with long-term use because of the material involved. The gold camera surround helps as well, with the aluminum-alloy deco taking inspiration from Hedwig. Additionally, the mid-frameis laser-engraved with “Welcome to Hogwarts”.

The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is packed with Hogwarts details, from a light-reactive Four-House Crest to a Hedwig-inspired camera. It even comes with an acceptance letter, postcards, bookmarks, and house pins. #smartphone #technology #technews pic.twitter.com/T2TX9nFIvW

— Digital Trends (@DigitalTrends) October 2, 2026

The special touches are not just skin deep. Turn the phone around, and the Harry Potter (not sold on the upcoming TV show) touches continue when the display lights up. Realme has created a Hogwarts Castle wallpaper that changes between a Golden Dawn and Mystic Dusk appearance, along with a Harry Potter-themed boot animation and a fingerprint unlock animation built around flying Hogwarts acceptance letters.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition UI 2
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

All of these small details keeps the illusion going.

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There are also more than 30 redesigned native app icons. You can see it in my hands-on photos. Apps such as the camera, browser, phone manager, and others have been reworked into little Hogwarts-style crests and badges. The entire home screen looks themed rather than simply wearing a Harry Potter wallpaper behind regular Realme UI icons.

The box is a big part of the appeal

Realme ships the special edition inside what looks like a miniature Hogwarts travel trunk, and opening it is probably more memorable than opening the phone. There’s a Hogwarts acceptance letter, character postcards, bookmarks for all four houses, and house crest pins alongside the phone and accessories. Realme officially calls the whole package a “Hogwarts Acceptance Gift Kit.”

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition The Entire Package
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

The company has only made 5,000 units of this phone, and it’s only available in certain regions for around $750. Inside this suitcase, you get the letter, house cards, custom case, charger, and all the little pieces scattered across the table in my photos make this look like a collector’s set first and a phone box second.

Under all the magic, it’s still a Realme 16 Pro

Aside from these unique extras, the device remains unchanged from the regular Realme 16 Pro 5G. So you still get the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max, a 144Hz AMOLED display, a 7,000mAh battery, and 80W wired charging. The main camera uses a 200MP Samsung HP5 sensor with OIS, alongside an ultrawide camera and a 50MP selfie camera.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Letter of Admission from Hogwarts Front
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

This is definitely not a flagship-grade phone that aims to go fast. Even then, it still has all the nice touches that make it attractive to a collector or a big Harry Potter fan. Realme has done similar collabs in the past. We previously went hands-on with its Naruto GT Neo 3, which transformed the packaging, phone exterior, software, charger, and accessories as well.

Special editions should go all-in like this

I wouldn’t recommend spending extra money on any phone purely because a franchise logo appears on the back. But the experience here is amazing from the get-go. The 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is for someone who wants Harry Potter stuff. The giant Hogwarts crest isn’t subtle, and the UI is absolutely covered in references.

Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition Letter of Admission from Hogwarts 2
Vikhyaat Vivek / Digital Trends

The box is shaped like luggage from the wizarding world, and the acceptance letter sitting inside practically begs you to take the whole thing out and display it somewhere. In the markets where Realme phones are readily available, the standard 16 Pro is the more financially sound choice. But collectables exist for a reason, and the right buyer can have a lot of fun with this one.

Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek
Vikhyaat Vivek is a tech journalist and reviewer with seven years of experience covering consumer hardware, with a focus on…
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