Adobe Premiere is finally giving Android users the good stuff

Adobe has expanded Premiere mobile to Android, bringing its mobile video editing app to millions of additional creators.

The app, which debuted on iPhone last year, is now available for free through the Google Play Store for devices running Android 13 or later with at least 5GB of RAM.

Premiere brings serious editing tools to Android phones

Adobe is positioning Premiere mobile as an editing suite for everything from vlogs and tutorials to podcast clips and social media videos. The app includes frame-accurate editing and a multi-track timeline where users can layer video, music, voiceovers, text, and effects. Creator-made templates can also be used as a starting point or customised for individual projects.

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One of the headline features is Enhance Audio, which can reduce distracting background noise and improve the clarity of interviews, voiceovers and other recordings with a single tap. Users can also add effects, transitions, creative assets and music from Adobe Stock, their own files or extracted audio.

The app supports video editing and exports up to 4K, while Adobe says creators can work without forced login or upgrade prompts. The mobile experience is also ad-free and watermark-free.

Firefly AI comes along, with more features on the way

Adobe is also adding Firefly-powered generative AI tools, including Generative Fill, Image-to-Video, and Generate Sound Effects. That gives Android users a way to generate and modify creative assets without leaving the mobile editing workflow.

The core app is free, although Adobe says upgrades are available for additional generative credits and storage. More editing capabilities are also planned, including Adobe Fonts, enhanced captions, keyframes, cropping and beat detection, along with the ability to continue editing projects on Premiere desktop.

For Android creators, the bigger change is simple: Premiere no longer requires a PC or iPhone to get started with Adobe’s mobile editing workflow. The app is available now through Google Play, expanding access to Adobe’s more advanced editing tools on Android phones.